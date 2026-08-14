Bantry all set for coastal rowing

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin is to perform the official opening of the All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships in Bantry at 7pm on Friday, writes Jackie Keogh.

The three-day programme of events will start early on Friday, but the Taoiseach’s visit at the end of the first day of sailing signifies the importance of this event, and the organisers say it will be a focal point for early celebrations.

The level of entries for the All-Ireland championship has already been described as record-breaking and an estimated 20,000 people are expected to visit Bantry over the weekend of August 14th, 15th and 16th.

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Accommodation has been booked solid for months, and local businesses and hostelries are gearing up for a very busy weekend.

With so many competitive rowing clubs in West Cork, the championships are expected to attract lots of club supporters, as well as those who want to enjoy the spectacle in beautiful Bantry Bay over the weekend.