SLIDESHOW: West Cork rowers make a splash at All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships in Bantry

BANTRY was at the heart of Irish coastal rowing when more than 730 crews representing 35 clubs from across the country gathered for the 2026 All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships.

Across three days of racing, crews from U12 level through to senior, veteran, masters and traditional boat categories competed for national honours on Bantry Bay, bringing competitors, families and supporters from communities around Ireland to West Cork.

The scale of the championships was reflected in some remarkable race starts, none more so than the U16 boys competition, where 17 boats lined up together, putting 85 people on the water at the same time in what was a spectacular race.

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It was the largest number of boats to race against one another in a single race at the All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships to date.

A number of other races also saw 16 boats on the start line, resulting in exceptionally competitive racing throughout the weekend.

The huge entries, particularly among the younger crews, provided a striking indication of the strength and continued growth of coastal rowing across Ireland.

The championships got underway with an opening ceremony in Bantry attended by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who presented the medals to the winners on Friday as part of the opening events.

The ceremony brought together representatives from national, local and sporting life. Among those present were Minister for Heritage Christopher O'Sullivan, Senator Margaret Murphy O'Mahony, and Deputy Mayor of Cork County Finbarr Harrington.

Also taking a prominent role in the ceremony were Bill Deasy, President of the organisation, and Mary B Teahan, Chairperson of the ICRF, reflecting the contribution of both the current leadership of coastal rowing and those who have played an important role in the sport over many years.

The presence of the Taoiseach, together with the large gathering of public representatives, gave the opening of the championships a special significance as Bantry welcomed one of the biggest gatherings of coastal rowers in the country.

Away from the official proceedings, the town itself embraced the championships wholeheartedly.

For all three days, Bantry was buzzing as rowers, coaches, families and supporters filled the town. Local businesses got firmly behind the event, helping wherever they could and welcoming visitors who travelled from all over Ireland.

The waterfront and surrounding areas were alive with club colours and supporters, while the large number of visitors brought a distinctive championship atmosphere to Bantry throughout the weekend.

The weather added another dimension to the racing. Friday and Saturday provided beautiful conditions, with the crews able to enjoy Bantry Bay in favourable weather. By Sunday afternoon, rain and stronger winds had arrived, creating more challenging conditions on the water. The weather, however, did not stop the rowing. Crews continued to launch and race as the wind increased, producing exciting contests in rougher seas and demonstrating the determination and resilience that are such a feature of coastal rowing.

There was also plenty for the home county to celebrate, with Cork clubs enjoying an outstanding championship among the strong performances from clubs nationwide.

Rushbrooke, Whitegate and Myross each recorded seven championship victories, while Kerry club Sive claimed five titles. For local club Myross, there were wins in timber yawl open men, timber yawl ladies and time yawl U16s, along with U12 girls, U12s, pre-veteran ladies and open classic ladies.

Kilmacsimon Quay and Kilmacabea also secured multiple wins, with Cork crews successful across a broad range of ages and boat categories. Kilmacabea came out on top in the masters ladies, veteran mixed and legends mixed races, and Kilmacsimon Quay won gold in masters men, veteran men and intermediate ladies.

The results were a reflection not only of the strength of Cork coastal rowing but of the national depth on display in Bantry, with clubs from all over Ireland sharing the podium throughout the weekend.

The championships also celebrated the heritage of the sport alongside its modern competitive side. Timber yawls, heritage boats and the men's Seine boat championship featured in the programme, connecting today's competitors with the traditional boats and maritime communities that have shaped Irish coastal rowing over generations.

Behind the racing was a huge volunteer effort, with a large team working across water safety, race organisation, stewarding, shore operations and club support to deliver a championship programme of such scale.

The final day brought the championships to a close in difficult conditions, but the challenging weather could not diminish the atmosphere that had built throughout the weekend.

For Bantry, the championships were about more than three days of racing. They brought communities from across Ireland together, gave local businesses a major opportunity to showcase the town, and filled the waterfront with one of the largest gatherings of coastal rowers seen in recent years.

And on the water, the sight of 17 U16 boys boats racing together, alongside a number of 16-boat starts, provided a memorable symbol of the strength, competitiveness and future of Irish coastal rowing.