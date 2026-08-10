Mary B Teahan and Orlagh Ryan on the upcoming Irish Coastal Rowing Championships in Bantry

ON THIS bonus podcast, we are joined by Mary B Teahan, Irish Coastal Rowing Federation chairperson, and Orlagh Ryan, PRO of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation to talk about the upcoming Irish Coastal Rowing Championships which will be held in Bantry.

From Friday until Sunday, a record 738 crews and more than 10,000 spectators will descend on Bantry for a festival of rowing.

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The championships return to West Cork for the first time in 14 years, and Bantry has all the ingredients to host an event of this scale.

With races from U12s up to legends, these championships have categories for all ages of rowers. The championships will also provide a major economic boost to Bantry and the wider West Cork area.

Kieran McCarthy caught up with Teahan and Ryan before an exciting weekend of action.

You can follow the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation on the social media links attached.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/irishcoastalrowingfederation?igsh=MTJ0am1ybmJiNnRmZQ%3D%3D&utm_source=qr

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1EWC75Fc3v/?mibextid=wwXIfr

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

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