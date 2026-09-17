Ring rowers set for European challenge

RING Rowing Club will be represented on two international stages this week as a number of its members prepare for major coastal and beach sprint competitions in Spain and Scotland.

Attention turns to La Línea, Spain, where Ring’s Noel Creedon and Neil O’Sullivan take to the water at the European Rowing Coastal and Beach Sprints Championships, which started on Wednesday and run until Sunday.

Creedon and O’Sullivan will compete in the Club Coastal Double Sculls, facing a demanding 4-6km coastal course where endurance, tactical awareness and the ability to handle challenging water conditions will all be put to the test.

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The Ring pairing will be hoping to make their mark against some of Europe’s strongest coastal rowing crews as they take on what promises to be a fiercely competitive championship field.

There will also be Ring representation in the Beach Sprints, with Conor Kelly selected by Rowing Ireland to race alongside Shandon Boat Club’s Isabella Monahan in the U19 Junior Mixed Doubles.

Beach sprint rowing provides a very different test, with crews racing over short, explosive courses where fast starts and precision under pressure are crucial. Kelly and Monahan will be looking to make the most of their opportunity on the international stage.

As the action gets underway in Spain, another Ring member will head east, flying the flag for Ireland.

Daniel O’Sullivan is set to compete for Ireland at the Home International Beach Sprints, taking place at Narin Beach in Inverness, Scotland this weekend, Friday to Sunday.

It promises to be a busy and exciting period for Ring Rowing Club, with its members competing at the highest level across both coastal rowing and beach sprints.

From the long, demanding coastal races of La Línea to the explosive sprint action in Beach Sprints in Spain and Scotland, the Ring crews will be facing very different challenges as they take on some of the best competitors on the international stage.