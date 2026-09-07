Bantry to host Coastal Rowing in 2027

BANTRY will benefit on the double when the All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships returns to the town in 2027, following the outstanding success of this year’s event.

Bill Deasy, president of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation, confirmed that the town has already been selected as the venue for next year’s event, which will run from August 13th to 15th.

‘It was with the general consensus of the 35 clubs taking part in this year’s event that the decision was made to return to Bantry,’ he said.

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An estimated 10,000 people visited the town over the three days of the championship, which provided Bantry with a tremendous end of season tourism boost.

‘People commented on what an extraordinary venue it was for competitors and spectators alike,’ said Bill. ‘Access to a large amenity area on the waterfront, and the ability to run 17 lanes in Bantry Bay were a major plus.’

Bill was also pleased to report that the federation is to work with representatives from local businesses and community groups, including Eileen O’Shea, chairperson of the Bantry Development and Tourism Association, to promote Bantry.

‘With its beautiful, sheltered bay, strong maritime tradition, and warm community spirit, Bantry is an ideal location to host this prestigious event,’ said Eileen.

‘The town has plenty of accommodation to suit all budgets, along with a wide range of cafés, restaurants, shops, and local services for participants, supporters, and visitors to enjoy.

‘While in West Cork, we will be encouraging these return visitors to explore some of the area’s many attractions, including Bantry House and Gardens, the Sheep’s Head and Beara peninsulas, Whiddy Island, Gougane Barra, Garnish Island, Mizen Head, and the scenic coastal villages and walking routes that make the region so special.

‘Hosting the championship will,’ she added, ‘provide a major boost to the local economy and showcase Bantry and West Cork as a welcoming destination for marine leisure, sport, tourism, and community celebration.’

Coastal Rowing PRO, Orlagh Ryan, said: ‘This year’s festival was an outstanding success. More than 730 crews, representing 35 clubs from across Ireland, travelled to Bantry for three days of racing.

‘The championships created a fantastic atmosphere in Bantry Bay and throughout the town. It saw record-breaking starts including an incredible 17 boats in the under-16 boys race. ‘That put 85 people on the water at the same time. Several other races also featured 16 boats, highlighting the strength and growth of coastal rowing across the country,’ she said.

‘The event was embraced by the people of Bantry, with local businesses, volunteers and the wider community getting behind the championships and helping to make the weekend such a success.

‘Anyone who was there would concur that the town came alive for the three days,’ said Orlagh. ‘We saw first-hand what Bantry can offer as a venue, and we are really looking forward to welcoming the clubs and crews back next year.’