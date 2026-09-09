Rowing legend Fintan McCarthy reflects on the 2026 season

ON THIS week’s podcast, we welcome two-time Olympic gold medalist Fintan McCarthy into Star HQ in Skibbereen.

The last time McCarthy was in the office was in 2019, at the start of his journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

He comes back now having achieved so much in the sport and in the last couple of years, took the jump into heavyweight rowing.

He chats to Kieran McCarthy on his yearly reflections.

Also on the show, we look ahead to the final round of group games in the county football championships.

In premier senior, Castlehaven, Clonakilty and Newcestown are in pole positions to qualify for the knockout stage alongside the Carbery divisional side.

Carbery Rangers, Dohenys and O’Donovan Rossa all need victories to achieve their senior A goals while Bantry and Castletownbere are under the cosh in premier intermediate.

Bandon, Ilen Rovers and Gabriel Rangers are on the lookout for knockout places in intermediate A while Kilmacabea and Urhan are in contention at premier junior.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie