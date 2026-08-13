‘Bantry is the perfect setting for biggest-ever Irish Coastal Rowing Championships'

BANTRY is the perfect setting for the biggest Irish Coastal Rowing Championships ever, says Irish Coastal Rowing Federation chairperson Mary B Teahan.

From Friday until Sunday, a record 738 crews and more than 10,000 spectators will descend on Bantry for a festival of rowing.

‘I think everybody is excited about Bantry,’ says Mary B Teahan, chairperson of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation.

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‘It’s never been held there before and, looking at the numbers rowing, having it in Bantry has helped take our entries to another level again this year.

‘Everyone is excited. It’s a three-day event, a huge event, and the biggest in our history. We’ve been going since 1992, so to think we have 738 crews entered is just phenomenal.’

The championships return to West Cork for the first time in 14 years, and Bantry has all the ingredients to host an event of this scale.

At the launch of these championships in April, South West Coastal Rowing Association Chairperson Michael Walsh described Bantry as ‘one of the finest harbours in the country’.

Mary B Teahan agrees it’s the ideal home for this weekend’s championships.

‘I’ve been involved a long time. I started rowing in 1994, so I’ve nearly been there from the start of the journey. As we’ve grown, we’ve become more restricted in where we can go because we need 14 lanes and about ten hours of water. A lot of places only have six to eight hours of water, or they’re simply too narrow,’ Teahan explains.

‘Bantry is one of the very few places in Cork where we can now host these championships.

‘You have to remember, they’re long days. You need to make sure you’re not interfering with the harbour. The fishermen still have to make their living and the tourist operators still have to do their tours. Dingle in Kerry was a prime example and Bantry is the same.

‘From a viewing point of view, it has everything. It’s all together, you can walk alongside the course, and we’ll have drone footage as well. It’s going to be stunning for Bantry and stunning for us.

‘The width of the harbour and the proximity of the pontoons to the start and turning points make it a dream come true. Now all we’re looking for are a couple of calm, dry days and there’ll be some atmosphere in Bantry.’

Orlagh Ryan, PRO of the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation, will be one of the busiest people in Bantry this weekend. As well as fulfilling her PRO duties in her first year in the role, she will also be rowing with her club Kilmacsimon Quay – and she can’t wait.

With races from U12s up to legends, these championships have categories for all ages of rowers.

‘We’re talking about 738 crews, but when you add in four rowers, a cox and all their families and supporters, it’s far more than just those crews. There are going to be huge crowds in Bantry,’ Ryan explains.

‘I’m rowing myself this weekend as well, so it’ll definitely be busy! But I’m really looking forward to it. We’ve been building towards this all summer through the South West championships, so the excitement has been growing all the time. The All-Ireland is the big one at the end of the season.

‘This is massive for Bantry, for Cork and for everyone travelling from the other counties. It’s huge for local businesses too. As soon as the venue is announced, accommodation disappears. We still have people in our club looking for somewhere to stay.

‘The place will be buzzing. There’ll be music every day and celebrations on Sunday evening. Whatever your interest is, you’ll find something happening in Bantry this weekend.’

The championships will also provide a major economic boost to Bantry and the wider West Cork area.

At the launch, Bantry Business Association noted that accommodation was booked out for miles in every direction months ahead of the event. Given kids are back to school at the end of this month, these All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships are a welcome boost locally before the end of the summer.

‘It’s massive. Think about the bed nights alone. It’s not just Bantry, it’s the whole of West Cork. We know from our clubs that accommodation has been booked right up to Cork city and down as far as Schull. Any Airbnb that comes up is snapped up straight away,’ Teahan adds.

‘This year we had to add a third day because of the size of the entry. We have 22 races on Friday, 31 on Saturday and 26 on Sunday. That’s before you even think about all the heats and finals. It’s going to be a weekend full of competition, colour and passion. It really has everything.’

For Orlagh Ryan, having these championships in her West Cork backyard makes it extra special. She’s been busy on the water during the South West championships these past few months, and kept going off it too as preparations for this weekend cranked up.

There’s a real family feel to this three-day spectacular which will have something for everyone.

‘Just watching the racing is incredible,’ Ryan says.

‘I’ve only become properly involved over the last few years. My dad always rowed and I remember going to the All-Irelands when I was younger, but seeing it now from the inside is brilliant.

‘Seeing all the boats lined up on the start line, the turns and the finish right in front of you, it’s a fantastic spectacle.

‘Along with that, there’ll be food stalls, live music every day and celebrations on Sunday evening. The whole place will be buzzing. Whatever your interest is, there will be something for everyone.’