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Fintan McCarthy through to quarter-finals at World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam

August 27th, 2026 9:51 AM

By Southern Star Team

Fintan McCarthy through to quarter-finals at World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam Image
Fintan McCarthy in action at the World Rowing Championships. (Photo: Conor Lyall)

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DOUBLE Olympic lightweight champion Fintan McCarthy progressed comfortably into the quarter-finals of the men’s single sculls at the World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam.

The Skibbereen rower is navigating very different territory here. Moving into the open-weight single brings new opponents, different physical demands and, psychologically, the challenge of being highly accomplished while simultaneously learning again. 

His opening objective in Wednesday’s heat was simple: progress. Finishing second, he did. Job done.

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It’s now onto Friday afternoon’s quarter-final.

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