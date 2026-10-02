Carbery Macra marks new year with plenty of social events

Carbery Macra has started the new year with a jam-packed schedule of events, following a busy summer across the region.

Looking back at some of the summer highlights, Sophie Daly of Bantry Macra proudly represented Carbery at Queen of the Castle over the August bank holiday weekend. She enjoyed a fantastic weekend representing the region. Katie Hurley of Caheragh Macra handed over her Queen of the Castle crown after an unforgettable year representing Carbery nationally.

With a new team of Carbery officers in place, the region has hit the ground running with plenty of events already taking place. The Carbery round of the bowling competition was held at the new bowling alley in Clonakilty and attracted a tremendous turnout. Congratulations to Dunmanway Macra, who were the winners on the night and will go on to represent Carbery at the National Bowling Finals in Westmeath later this month.

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Dunmanway Macra also organised a fantastic barbecue evening in The Southern Bar, with great food and music provided by their own Katie Cronin. The Know Your Ag Quiz was held in The Village Inn, Enniskeane, where Ballinascarthy Macra were the winners on the night.

September is Grow Your Circle month, which encourages members to get to know new people, build friendships and make new connections. To celebrate, Carbery Macra hosted a walk and coffee morning at Rineen Woods, which was enjoyed by many members.

There are plenty more events coming up. Kilmeen Macra are hosting their annual walking challenge every Monday night in September at 7.30pm from The Village Inn, Enniskeane, in aid of Pieta House and Clonakilty Community Resource Centre.

The next Carbery regional meeting will take place on Thursday, September 24 at 8.30pm in Beda Hall, Ballineen. Dunmanway Macra will host a games night on October 2 at 8.30pm in The Southern Bar, while Impromptu and Team Public Speaking will take place in Clonakilty Parish Centre on Saturday, October 10 at 8pm