RUGBY ROUNDUP: Bandon and Skibbereen win Division 1 openers

THE Munster Junior League Division 1 kicked off last weekend as Bandon and Skibbereen earned victories, Kinsale drew and Clonakilty suffered defeat.

Bandon started their campaign ideally by collecting maximum points following their 34-14 bonus point home win against Kanturk.

Matthew Crowley was the star of the show for the West Cork club by scoring a brace of tries. Tadgh Galvin and Ryan McNulty also scored five-pointers while Daniel Coughlan converted all four kicks and added two penalties as well. Brian and Conor O’Sullivan replied with tries for Kanturk and Paul O’Keeffe converted both.

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With that result, Bandon are the Division 1 leaders after round one and will hope to continue their impressive start when they are away to Mallow this Sunday (2.30pm).

Skibbereen also began with a victory, producing a brilliant second half fightback to beat Sunday’s Well, 34-29 at home.

Thomas Beare crossed over for a Skibb brace while Jonathan Benn and Conan Farrell touched down too for a bonus point win. Hohaia Whiu kicked four conversions and two penalties for the victors. The Well’s try scorers were John McCarthy (two), John Costello and Ryan Buckley. Kickers Ciaran O’Connor (two conversions) and Junior LeLeisiauo (a conversion and a penalty) added the extras.

That win took Skibb to third in the standings and they are in good company with Bandon, Kilfeacle and St Mary’s. The West Cork natives will hope to continue their bright start by facing Old Christians away this Sunday (2.30pm).

Kinsale earned promotion from Division 2 last season and started life in the top tier by drawing at home to Mallow, 31-31. Billy O’Riordan, Harlem Brown, Fionn O’Connell and Brian O’Donnell crossed over for Kinsale while Jonathan Walsh nailed all his conversions as well as adding a penalty. Mallow’s Sean O’Riordan got two tries while Dylan Walsh, Sean Glynn and Michael O’Callaghan got one each. Barry Taylor kicked three conversions.

Kinsale face Newcastle West this Sunday (2.30pm) away from home for round two.

Clonakilty lost, surprisingly, at home to last year’s Division 2 champions Crosshaven, 24-21.

Finian Neville, Luke McCarthy and Matthew McCarthy all crossed the whitewash for Clon with Currardo Berti adding the extras.

Tries from Crosshaven’s Josh McCarthy, Harry O’Connell and Anthony Sheehan proved vital as well as conversions by Darcy Ryan and a decisive penalty kicked by Eoin Dalton.

Clon travel to Richmond this Sunday (2.30pm) with both sides looking for their first win.

Elsewhere, defending champions Kilfeacle, recorded a bonus point 36-20 home win against Old Christians as Bobby Purcell crossed over for a hat-trick of tries.

Clanwilliam and Newcastle West shared the spoils in a 19-19 draw and St Mary’s won their Limerick derby against Richmond, 24-7.

Other games for this weekend include one Saturday clash between Sunday’s Well and St Mary’s (7.30pm) with the rest on Sunday at 2.30pm with Crosshaven facing Clanwilliam and Kanturk taking on Kilfeacle.