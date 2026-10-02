Clonakilty bid to regain county senior B LGFA crown

CLONAKILTY must overcome title holders Glanmire to claim a second Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA senior B title in three years at MTU Cork on Sunday.

“The last two winners of the senior B county title, Glanmire in 2025 and Clonakilty in 2024, meet in this weekend’s decider (2pm throw-in).

Michael Pattwell and his Clonakilty team were disappointed not to reach the last four of the senior A championship, but are relishing an opportunity to get their hands on some silverware.

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So, do recent meetings between the two senior B finalists matter ahead of Sunday’s showdown?

‘Not really, the last time we played Glanmire was in a league game at the start of the year which they won, but previous games don’t really matter,’ Clonakilty manager Pattwell told The Southern Star.

‘It will be down to whoever’s better prepared, whoever can handle the occasion, because it is a big occasion, a county final.

‘It's just whoever shows up with the best attitude and whoever wants to win it the most is going to win it. It’s that simple.’

Clonakilty’s record in this year’s senior championship includes losses to Éire Óg and Mourneabbey, as well as impressive victories over St Val’s, Kinsale and Castlehaven.

Edging the latter 2-9 to 1-9 in a cracking senior B semi-final underlined the depth of Clonakilty’s panel.

Síofra Pattwell, Moira Barrett, Ella O’Sullivan, Ashling Hutchings, Sinéad O’Donovan and Kate O’Donovan have been among the Brewery Town’s most consistent performers in 2026.

Kate O’Donovan was glad to get through a tough West Cork derby and claim a county final berth.

‘It was a tough match against Castlehaven but the girls worked hard and, thank God, we got the win in the end,’ O’Donovan commented.

‘It was such a tight game but coming through that gives you a bit of motivation as well. We were lucky with the goals but we are through to the final now.

‘We've lost a few players over the years but have fresh legs coming in. The girls have really stepped up this year. The likes of Ella O’Sullivan, our corner-back, has been absolutely amazing.

‘The younger players have added new life to the team.’

Clonakilty can expect one of their toughest tests of the year against a Glanmire set-up that has also benefited from an injection of youth.

Defeats to senior A county final pairing Aghada and Naomh Abán were followed by superb victories over O’Donovan Rossa, Castlehaven and St Val’s.

Racking up 4-15 in their semi-final win over Val’s confirms why the reigning senior B champions are slight favourites ahead of Sunday’s encounter.

‘I suppose we have already been through it two years ago,’ Kate O’Donovan added.

‘We played Kinsale in that county final and went on to the Munster championship, which, unfortunately, we ended up losing.

‘Definitely, that brings experience when playing county finals. We didn’t get too far last year. So, we are getting stronger and can, hopefully, do the job.

‘We are really looking forward to this county final. Look, it’s all about enjoying the experience and building off of it. Obviously, events like this bring a whole team closer together.’

‘I think it’s only a matter of time before this squad is competing for a senior A,’ Michael Pattwell added.

‘We are not going to refuse this (senior B). There is a trophy up for grabs and we’re in it to win trophies. That’s the way it is, it is a results business.’