Super Luke Shorten sends Tadhg MacCárthaigh to second successive Carbery Junior A Football Championship semi-final

TADHG MacCárthaigh are into their second Bandon Co-op Carbery Junior A Football Championship semi-final in succession after a 1-14 to 1-10 victory over Carbery Rangers’ second string.

MacCárthaigh will face Barryroe in the last four and will be desperate to go further than last year, when they lost to St Mary’s after extra time.

This was an evenly matched contest throughout and after 10 minutes, Ross led 0-2 to 0-1 thanks to two Brian Shanahan points.

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An Oisín Daly goal fired the Caheragh club in front but scores from Shanahan, Caolan Hayes and Jerry McCarthy had Rangers 0-5 to 1-1 ahead after the first quarter.

Cork U20 and Carbery player Luke Shorten was in inspired form for the victors and the first of his two-pointers gave them a 1-4 to 0-5 advantage on 20 minutes.

Ross responded through Paudie Tobin and Ciaran McCarthy but still trailed 1-5 to 0-7 at the break. A Caolan Hayes free levelled the match but another Shorten two-pointer gave Caheragh a platform to build a 1-10 to 0-8 lead by the end of the third quarter.

Then came the Rangers burst. Tobin converted his second before Eric Hicks struck 1-1 inside a minute and the sides were all square.

It was Caheragh who made the late surge for home though as Charlie McCarthy, Eoin O’Donovan and the fantastic Shorten finished things off.

Caheragh goalkeeper Niall Kingston also made an incredible save from a penalty in the last quarter of the game. Caheragh’s talisman Shorten hit 0-11 (4f, 1 2ptf, 1 2pt) overall, while Daly (1-0), McCarthy (0-2) and O’Donovan (0-1) also chipped in.

For Ross, Eric Hicks top scored with 1-1 (1f). The rest of the scoresheet included Brian Shanahan (0-3, 1f), Paudie Tobin (0-2), Caolan Hayes, Jerry McCarthy, Ciaran McCarthy and Colm Hayes (0-1 each).

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In the Carbery Junior B quarter-finals, a battle of the second teams was won by Bandon over Bantry Blues, 2-16 to 3-9 in Drimoleague.

Bantry raced into a 1-3 to 1-0 lead inside the first quarter, with a Nelson McCarthy goal keeping Bandon in touch.

Ronan Ahern (two), Cormac O’Flynn and Cian O’Mahony pointed for the Lilywhites before a Ben Donegan two-pointer had them 1-6 to 1-3 up at half-time.

Donegal and Sean Ahern had Bandon 1-8 to 1-5 up on 37 minutes but a Bantry goal made it all square. O’Flynn put Bandon back in front but Bantry hit back for 1-1 to make it 3-6 to 1-9 on 41 minutes.

Another Donegan two-pointer settled the Lilywhites before O’Flynn and Ronan Ahern had them back in the lead. A Donnacha McCarthy goal six minutes from time made the game safe for the victors as Donegan, Ronan Ahern and Timmy McCarthy put the finishing touches on the win.

Bandon join Clonakilty and Clann na nGael in the semi-finals.

The other quarterfinal to confirm the last semi-finalist will be between O’Donovan Rossa and Gabriel Rangers’ second teams this Saturday (4.45pm) in Durrus.

Rossas, along with Clonakilty and Clann na nGael, were unbeaten in the league phase of the competition, while Gabriels beat Muintir Bhaire in their opener before losing their last two matches to Dohenys and Clann na nGael.