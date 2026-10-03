Dunmanway Town made to work for West Cork League Premier Cup victory over Lyre Rovers

Lyre Rovers 3

Dunmanway Town 5

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

DUNMANWAY Town progressed to the Gareth O’Driscoll West Cork League Premier Cup semi-finals at the expense of Lyre Rovers in Lyre last Sunday.

Two clubs struggling at the wrong end of the Premier Division table met in the Premier Cup.

An opportunity to qualify for a semi-final saw Rovers and Town put aside their indifferent form and deliver an engaging tie.

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Having built an early two-goal lead, a misfiring Dunmanway were pegged back by their hardworking opponents. Lyre netted either side of the break only for Dunmanway to recover, despite conceding late on, and secure a place in the last four of the competition.

The home side, minus many first team regulars, enjoyed the better start.

Mattie Lyons’ surges forced Town on the back foot and a series of early set-pieces required clearing before Dunmanway struck an opening goal.

Conor Vassallo’s cross deflected off a Lyre defender and into the net after seven minutes.

Dunmanway used the cushion of their one-goal advantage to dominate proceedings. Only poor finishing from a succession of corners prevented the visitors from doubling their advantage.

Creditably, Lyre defended doggedly with centre-backs Barry Kirby and Cormac McCarthy giving little away. Lyre’s David O’Sullivan was a willing attacking outlet and was involved in a move that ended with Killian Fitzpatrick denied a goal by Fionnbarra O’Sullivan’s quick reflexes.

Town’s response was instant.

Sean Murphy sprung his opponents’ offside trap and rushed clear. Only a world class Liam Ryan save, that tipped Murphy’s goal-bound shot onto the crossbar, prevented Dunmanway from netting.

Maintaining a high tempo, the visitor’s pressure finally yielded a second goal on the half hour.

Sean Murphy brushed off a defender only to see his shot parried by Liam Ryan. Murphy’s rebounded effort was seized upon by Eoin Buckley however, who slotted into an empty net.

In complete control, Dunmanway self-destructed with the concession of a penalty ten minutes before the interval. Mattie Lyons was brought down and Mark Kelly, despite slipping, converted the resulting spot kick.

Town’s frustrations in front of goal continued as Conor Vassallo saw his effort tipped away for a corner with only Ryan to beat.

Those frustrations grew with the concession of a second goal five minutes after the restart. Mattie Lyons was rewarded for his efforts with an equaliser to complete Lyre’s comeback.

Having thrown away a two-goal lead, Dunmanway redoubled their efforts as an Eoin Buckley header missed the target by centimetres.

Liam Ryan saved a free kick but was unable to prevent Sean Murphy’s effort from finding the net to make it 3-2 after 61 minutes.

Instead of sitting back, Dunmanway pushed forward and Eoin Buckley collected a lofted pass after 65 minutes. Town’s striker made no mistake and restored his side’s two-goal lead for a second time.

A dominant Dunmanway should have kicked on and won by a wider margin but for some terrible finishing.

One close-range effort was cleared off the line and Stephen O’Donovan’s penalty saved prior to Sean Murphy blazing wide from six yards.

Town were punished for their profligacy when Mattie Lyons converted a penalty to set up a nervy finish.

At 4-3, Lyons was denied by O’Sullivan at one end before Sean Murphy put the result to bed with Town’s fifth and match-clinching goal after 88 minutes.

OUR STAR: Liam Ryan of Lyre Rovers. The young goalkeeper’s heroics prevented a heavier defeat.

Lyre Rovers: L Ryan, A Griffin, J Santry, B Kirby, C McCarthy, A Brickley, M Kelly (captain), R Powell, K Fitzpatrick, D O’Sullivan, M Lyons.

Subs: W Bailey, D Murphy, E McKennedy.

Dunmanway Town: F O’Sullivan, S O’Donovan, S Murphy, C Nangle, M O’Driscoll, K McCarthy, W Hennigan, E Buckley, C Vassallo, K Vassallo, O McCarthy (captain).

Subs: O O’Connell, J McCarthy, E Hayes, G Dullea, J Dullea, E Allen, R Jennings.

Referee: Conor McCarthy.