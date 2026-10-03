Lyre Rovers and Drinagh Rangers celebrate West Cork schoolboys trophy successes

LYRE Rovers U14 and Bunratty United U16 picked up deserved SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League trophies last weekend.

This season’s U14 Schoolboys League One title was wrapped up by Lyre Rovers following a 6-0 victory away to Skibbereen Celtic. Rovers are worthy title-winners having netted over 40 goals and conceded a miserly 5 times throughout a dominant campaign.

Seán Galwey and Liam Ahern each netted twice in Lyre’s victory away to Skibbereen. Additional Seán Hayes and Vincent Beechinor efforts completed the newly crowned champions’ total.

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Lyre Rovers U14 schoolboys: D Hayes, Ó Madden, E Riordan, E Bell, P Nolan, S Galwey (captain), L Ahern, A Twomey, E M Ulianov, B Egan, C Baker, M Twomey, J O’Connell, A O’Driscoll, A Driuchyn, S Hayes, O O’Sullivan, J Bonner, E Jennings.

Bunratty United proved too strong for Kilmichael Rovers in the U16 Schoolboys Championship final at Canon Crowley Park.

Both sides struggled for form during the U16 Premier League but had an opportunity to conclude their respective campaigns with silverware last weekend.

United were clinical in front of goal and ran out convincing Championship final winners thanks to Fionn Murphy, Marcus O’Mahony, Alex Lawson, Donagh Griffin, Max O’Reilly, Charlie O’Connor and Volodymyr Deidei’s efforts. Charlie McCarthy was Kilmichael’s lone scorer.

Bunratty United U16 schoolboys: F O’Regan, F Murphy, C O’Driscoll, M Bowen, M Moynihan, A Lawson, D Griffin, J Goggin, V Deidei, A Whelton, M O’Reilly (captain), K Bennett, L Barrett McCarthy, C O’Connor.

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Second placed Skibbereen Dynamos hosted third placed Drinagh Diamonds in a crucial U12 Schoolboys Premier League match last Monday evening.

James McDonagh’s brace of goals earned Dynamos a 2-0 win and outright lead of the division by a single point.

Skibbereen Celtic, Sullane and Drinagh Dynamos remain neck and neck atop U12 Schoolboys League One.

Two recent victories moved Drinagh into third in the table, two points behind Sullane and three behind leaders, Skibbereen.

Kerry Yeboah Tamea, Daniel McGennis, Matilda Kaiser and Aisling O’Donovan netted in Dynamos’ 4-1 win over Riverside Athletic. Johnny McCarthy replied for Athletic. Drinagh followed up that win with a 3-1 triumph over Castlelack Rangers. Kerry Yeboah Tamea (two) and Harry Kingston scored Dynamos’ goals.

Sullane maintained their title push courtesy of a 7-1 victory away to Castlelack. Padraig Quill, Sam McCarthy, Liam Kennedy, Denis Twomey and Luke were amongst the winners’ scorers. Casey Oscar Carey netted for the hosts.

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A busy U15 Schoolboys Premier League period has Lyre Rovers sitting in first place ahead of Castlelack and Drinagh Rangers.

Second placed Castlelack kept pace with the leaders courtesy of a 4-1 win at Clonakilty AFC. Michael Collins scored for the hosts but Jack Allen (two), Oisin Lucot and Jack Horgan efforts earned Castlelack all three points.

Elsewhere in the U15 Schoolboys Premier, Drinagh were held to a 3-3 draw by Skibbereen Dynamos. Zhenya Dubyk, Fiachra Garrett and Connor Kelleher scored for Dynamos. Hugh McCarthy netted a hat-trick for Rangers.

Bay Rovers overcame Togher Celtic 4-1 thanks to Alex Cronin, Donnacha Cronin-Murphy, Tadgh Harrington and Jamie O’Connor strikes. Liam Murray replied for Celtic.