St James back in the big time after victory over Kilmeen

St James 3-10

Kilmeen 1-15

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

The clock had ticked over into the 62nd minute of this nail-biting and absorbing Bandon Co-Op Junior A Football Championship quarter-final at Newcestown last Friday and extra-time looked on the cards, the sides tied up on a scoreline of 3-9 to 1-15. Then came two defining moments that graphically illustrated the vagaries of sport, the agony and ectasy.

Out on the left wing, Kilmeen had been awarded a free from a difficult angle.

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True to form, Kilmeen sharpshooter Cillian Twohig floated a delightful ball into a crowded goalmouth, only to see peerless Saints 'keeper Niall Evans clear his lines.

Moving through the gears, St James swept downfield in a last frenetic foray that resulted in a close-in free.

Unerringly, Cork U20 star Seán Whelton bisected the posts.

A minute later the full-time whistle sounded.

The Saints were in the penultimate stage after fashioning a glorious triumph, sealing a semi-final against St Mary’s in the process, while consigning the unlucky Blues to their football purgatory.

It had been that kind of game – a real football classic interspersed with some magnificent periods of play, both teams displaying an insatiable appetite for work and action.

The Mountain men got off to a dream start.

From the throw-in, outstanding full-forward James O’Driscoll gained possession around the middle third.

Weaving an intricate pattern of football tapestry, he careered past a bevy of defenders to crash the ball to the Kilmeen rigging in just 45 seconds.

Seán Whelton added a free and the early monopoly of Aaron Hayes, Mark Evans, O’Driscoll and Whelton was very much to the fore.

However, a well-directed Cillian Twohig free soon had the Blues' focus back on stream at the close of the opening quarter as Shane O’Donovan’s fine effort saw Niall Evans bring off a fantastic save at the butt of the post.

Then, in the 21st minute, a wonderful solo goal by Joe O’Donovan was the spark that ignited the Blues challenge. Aaron Hayes gave a swift reply, but then followed four fabulous scores from a now dominant centre-forward Kevin Keohane.

By the interval the losers led by 1-8 to 1-5.

The Saints moved to address the problems, switching Conor Dooley to keep tabs on the Kilmeen sharpshooter.

They also introduced Conor Whelton, James O’Donovan, Ian Evans, James O’Sullivan, Charlie McShane all off the bench.

Taking a firm grip on proceedings, they gave control, composure and clinical use of their scoring opportunities to a hereto Saints side who had lost their way somewhat in the second quarter.

It was a real master stroke from the St James hierarchy.

Cillian Twohig’s majestic two-pointer seemed to get the Blues off to a perfect restart. Substitute James O’Donovan and Seán Whelton (free) indicated the real nip and tuck nature of the proceedings as every ball was vigorously contested.

Cian Murphy scored a real beauty for Kilmeen as in the 50th minute – a real filip for the Saints.

In a hectic attack, they won a penalty expertly dispatched by Seán Whelton.

Minutes later, a fantastic move involving Joe O’Sullivan, Aaron Hayes and Ian Evans saw the latter billow the Blues net from close-range.

Undaunted, the peerless Keohane and Damien Gorman both hit the target in a defiant reply. Conor Dooley and Joe O’Donovan swapped white flags as the drama at the end concluded one of the best games of football witnessed this season.

‘This is a huge boost for our club. The nature of a real team performance was illustrated today.

‘We had a number of young lads who did not make the team. They came on in the second half and played a huge part in our win.

‘We have a very good squad at the moment, a mixture of youth and experience. They fought for every ball as if their lives depended on it,' an elated Saints manager Alan O’Shea said.

‘The three goals played a key role coming at opportunistic times, fine scores by James O’Driscoll, Ian Evans and the penalty by Seán Whelton. The younger lads will relish this victory as well.’

OUR STAR: Special mention for Kevin Keohane, James O’Driscoll and Ian Evans, but in a team with many top class performers, Seán Whelton provided the spark that ignited the Saints fire propelling them over the line to a glorious win.

Scorers

St James: Seán Whelton 1-4 (1-0 penalty, 3f), James O’Driscoll 1-3, Ian Evans 1-0, Aaron Hayes, James O’Donovan, Conor Dooley 0-1 each.

Kilmeen: Kevin Keohane 0-6, Joe O’Donovan 1-2, Cillian Twohig 0-4 (1 2pt), Damien O’Gorman, Cian Murphy, Shane O’Donovan 0-1 each.

St James: Niall Evans; Micheál McCarthy, Tadhg Feen, Cathal Hennessy; Cristoir Hayes, Joe O’Sullivan, Conor Dooley; Donnacha McCarthy, Kevin O’Leary; Euan Whelton, Mark Evans, Aaron Hayes; Frank Hayes, James O’Driscoll, Seán Whelton.

Subs: Conor Whelton for Micheál McCarthy (22), Ian Evans for Frank Hayes, James O’Sullivan for Cristoir Hayes, James O’Donovan for Kevin O’Leary (all ht), Charlie McShane for Tadhg Feen (45).

Kilmeen: Ruairi O’Sullivan; Olan Murphy, Cian Murphy, Tim Bailey; Shane O’Donovan, Johnny Deasy, Oisín Harrington; Brian Deasy, Oisín O’Sullivan; Jason Murray, Kevin Keohane, Joe Bailey; Damien Gorman, Cillian Twohig, Joe O’Donovan.

Subs: Brian O’Donovan for Olan Murphy (52), Ogie Scannell for Jason Murray (53).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).