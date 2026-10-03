Dunmanway Town crowned West Cork U14 Schoolgirls Premier champions

DUNMANWAY Town are the 2026 SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s U14 Schoolgirls Premier champions.

A 2-1 victory at home to Lyre Rovers sealed Dunmanway’s title triumph with a game to spare.

Faye Barry opened the scoring for the hosts following neat build-up play from Emily Hayes and Sophie Mawe Downey. Creditably, Rovers levelled early in the second period when Sarah Walsh found the net.

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Town were not to be denied however and went back in front straight from the ensuing restart. Chloe O’Farrell provided the assist for Rachel O’Leary to net what turned out to be Dunmanway’s title-clinching goal.

Sophie Mawe Downey, Mia Duggan, Ava Healy and Mollie O’Brien impressed for the newly crowned champions.

Dunmanway wrapped up their Premier League fixture-list with a trip to Clonakilty AFC last Monday evening. Amelie McCarthy’s solitary goal secured a narrow 1-0 Dunmanway victory and cemented the champions’ undefeated league campaign.

Dunmanway Town U14 schoolgirls: R White, M O’Brien, C O’Farrell, M Duggan, N Crowley, R O’Leary, E Duggan, S Mawe Downey, E Hayes, A McCarthy (captain), A Healy, A Coughlan, F O’Sullivan, C Collins.

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This season’s U12 Schoolgirls Premier League final will be contested by Beara United and Drinagh Rangers.

Lizzie O’Shea (two) and Ashlinn Lowney netted in Beara’s 3-0 semi-final win over Bay Rovers. In the second semi-final, Hannah Sheehy and Rathnaid Whooley were on target in Drinagh’s 2-0 defeat of Riverside Athletic.

Clonakilty AFC Reds overcame fellow club mates Clonakilty AFC Greens 5-1 to reach this season’s U12 Schoolgirls Championship decider. The Reds will face Dunmanway Town in the Championship final thanks to Laura Lanko (two), Catherine Foley (two) and Grace Malone goals. Caoimhe Gilmore scored for Clon Greens.

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Dunmanway Town earned a point from their trip to Clonakilty AFC in the U15 Schoolgirls Premier League. The visitor’s Theresa Crowley and Lauren Mawe Downey found the net in a 2-2 draw. Alex O’Brien and Jane Walsh strikes earned Clonakilty a share of the spoils.

U16 Schoolgirls Premier League title-chasers Drinagh Rangers and Sullane’s meeting ended 2-1 to the former in Canon Crowley Park last Monday night.

Sarah Buttimer’s goal handed Rangers a 1-0 interval lead. Sullane fought back and levelled when Aisling Kelleher netted after 42 minutes.

A closely-fought game went right down to the wire and was decided by a match-winning strike from Rangers’ Niamh Daly shortly before the end.