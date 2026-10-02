Battle of the saints in Junior E county final as St Colum's take on St Catherine's

THE battle of the saints, St Colum’s and St Catherine’s, will determine this year’s Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA junior E county championship at MTU Cork on Saturday (3pm).

The Kealkill club came through a “West Cork group of death” to reach this year’s knockout stages.

Having suffered a 1-15 to 1-9 loss to Clann na nGael on the opening weekend of the junior E championship, St Colum’s rebounded in style.

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Niamh O’Sullivan’s 2-2 and All-Ireland camogie winner Libby Coppinger’s two-goal haul saw St Colum’s see off another West Cork rival, Kilmacabea, 4-8 to 0-8. Next, a 6-3 to 3-10 win over St Colman’s was achieved thanks to four Abbie O’Sullivan green flags.

St Colum’s greater scoring difference ensured a first place group finish and semi-final berth despite finishing level on points with Kilmacabea and Clann na nGael.

In the county semi-finals, St Colum’s gained revenge for their earlier defeat to Clann an nGael by withstanding a Scorchers second half comeback to win out 3-15 to 3-9.

Libby Coppinger, Niamh O’Sullivan, Abbie O’Sullivan and Paula O’Mahony’s combined scoring abilities have helped the Kealkill club reach this season’s county decider.

Getting their hands on the trophy will be far from easy however, as their opponents are enjoying a terrific run of form in recent years.

Last year’s junior F county runners-up, St Catherine’s moved up a grade alongside the team that beat them in that decider, St Colman’s.

The former looked right at home in junior E, defeating Carrigtwohill, Kilworth and Cloyne to top Group 1 and secure a place in the last four of the championship. There, a narrow 2-7 to 1-7 victory denied Kilmacabea a place in the decider and confirmed St Catherine’s second consecutive county final appearance.

It is a massive weekend of county finals for Cork LGFA at the MTU Cork venue. Along with Sunday’s senior A and B double-header, Saturday’s intermediate showdown between Bride Rovers and Inch Rovers should be an occasion to savour.

Inch ended Doheny’s IFC title-hopes at the semi-final stage while Bride Rovers, relegated from last year’s senior championship, needed extra-time to see off Midleton.

Also on Saturday, Courcey Rovers take on St Michael’s in this year’s junior D county decider. The Ballinspittle club are in great form. Group wins over Glanworth and Macroom preceded a 2-12 to 1-10 county semi-final victory over Youghal. Saturday’s clash with St Michael’s will not be easy however, as Michael’s have won all their championships ties to date.