FARM CLASSICS: Fendt Favorit has it all

JUST before the dawn of Fendt’s famous Vario CVT transmission, the Favorit 800 series of tractors were released in 1993, replacing the long serving 600 Favorit range. Formidable looking tractors, this was Fendt’s heavyweight, high horsepower 800 series which consisted of four models – 816,818,822 and the range topping 824 – and were the most powerful tractors Fendt had produced to date. The four models are almost identical albeit for their engine output.

The Fendt Favorit 800 series has a powerful stance thanks to it sharp straight line styling, bolstered further by being shod on 42” rear wheel rims and huge 34” front rims.

In true Fendt fashion, these tractors were all bells and whistles- boasting new features such as Fendt’s TurboShift transmission, hydro-pneumatic suspension for the cab and front axle as well as top speed of 50 km/h with braked front axle.

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Previously all Fendt Favorit tractors had been powered by MWM engines, however for the new 800 series, Fendt looked to MAN engines to supply the grunt. Turbocharged and intercooled, the 6.9l MAN engine produces 240hp for the Fendt 824. No lightweight, the big 824 weighs in at 7.8tons un-ballasted, while hydraulic output is rated at 102l/min and can raise a massive 9.2tons at the rear linkage.

On top of this, the tractors torque figure of 947nm at 1400rpm is exceptional from its 6.9l MAN engine, allowing the tractor to out pull an 8.1l John Deere 7810 – on paper!

For the transmission, Fendt looked to ZF to design their TurboShift transmission. The Turboshift transmission has a total of 24F/24R- which is doubled when including creeper gears-all controlled by a single lever. The large, floor mounted gearstick has 6 main gears in a typical H pattern, as well as a four speed powershift operated by a flick switch on the front of the gear lever while a rocker switch type shuttle is mounted on the steering column.

Over its production run, the 800s received some minor updates including the re-location of the exhaust stack to the front corner pillar, heavier front axle and an increase in power as well as a 50kph transmission.

The 800 Series introduced an entirely redesigned cab, replacing the analogue dials and yellow push buttons of older Fendt models with a modern, split digital dashboard. The right display indicates engine speed, ground speed, and gear selection, while the left screen monitors key engine vitals.

Spool valves are operated via a joystick situated to the left of the driver’s seat, alongside neatly integrated draft and PTO controls on the side console. Touchpads activate the four-wheel drive and differential lock, both of which can be programmed for automated headland management.

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