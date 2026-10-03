Drinagh Rangers, Bunratty United and Togher celtic progress to Premier Cup semi-finals

TOGHER Celtic are still in the hunt for back to back West Cork League Premier Division Cups following a 4-2 victory over Clonakilty AFC.

Odhran Bancroft gave Clon the lead after 20 minutes before Cathal Daly, assisted by Kevin Cotter, levelled matters just a minute later.

Goals from Michael Galvin and Euan Lehane, with Daniel McSweeney and Donnacha Collins being providers, gave Town a 3-1 half-time lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collins scored a goal of his own on 61 to wrap things up after Lehane played him in.

A consolation goal from Chris Collins late on reduced the deficit.

Last year’s finalists Drinagh Rangers earned a commanding 5-2 victory over Ardfield.

Padraic Hegarty gave the Premier Division champions the lead on nine minutes as Barry O’Driscoll “Hawthorne” played Hegarty through.

Ardfield turned the game right on its head though as Diarmuid Kerr and Karol Siwek gave the challengers a 2-1 advantage on 25 minutes. Caolan Hayes and Annraoi Creedon played providing roles. Drinagh never panicked though and Michael Hennigan got them back on terms before the break as Tom McQueen laid it on a plate.

O’Driscoll, Eoin Hurley and Damien Fernandez scored the vital goals in the second period in a half where Drinagh ran out convincing winners.

In the last quarter-final tie, Bunratty United overcame Drinagh Rangers A 2-0 as a brace of first half strikes did the trick. Ryan O’Neill in particular stood as he gave Bunratty the lead as well as providing Conor Brosnan the assist for the second goal. Eoin O’Brien also played his part in a good win for United.

***

Bay Rovers went top of the Championship table after a comprehensive 7-0 win over Castletown Celtic. Strikes from Paddy Cronin, Jack Desmond (two) and Alex Jack Young made it 4-0 at the break.

Cronin, Brian O’Sullivan Connell and Carlos Fernandez sealed the victory in style as Bay took advantage of second placed Beara not being in league action.

Speaking of Beara, they did play in the Championship Cup over the weekend and progressed to the semi-finals following a 4-0 victory over Clonakilty AFC B.

Tyler Harrington made it 1-0 at half-time and Jakob Hesse, Chaelim Murphy and Odhran Minihane made their passage to the next round safe.

Skibbereen Celtic are also into the last four after a 7-2 win over Kilbrittain Rovers. Kilbrittain took the lead after five minutes through Mitchell Fallon but Noel Collins, Ross Kenna, Marti Puig Doblado and Deividas Petrikauskas made it 4-1 to Skibb at the break.

Doblado completed his hat-trick while Aaron Dempsey also joined in on the scoring act.

Two second-half goals was enough for Dunmanway Town A to beat Castlelack 2-0 as Alex Bramoulle and Darragh Kelly came up with the goods.

Finally, Aultagh Celtic saw off their counterparts Aultagh Celtic B 5-2. Cian Kennefick recorded a hat-trick for the A-teamers while Kevin Murphy and Evan Maguire goaled too.

John Barrett and Vincent Collins scored for their seconds.