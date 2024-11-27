Southern Star Ltd. logo
LIVE: The General Election countdown from West Cork

November 27th, 2024 12:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

LIVE: The General Election countdown from West Cork Image

Live: General Election updates

REPORTING: SIOBHÁN CRONIN, MARTIN CLAFFEY, JACKIE KEOGH AND KIERAN O'MAHONY

Voting in the Irish general election takes place on Friday - stay tuned to this live blog as we cover all things West Cork in the general election.

Check back here on a regular basis for the latest from the General Election as it happens. Have a story? Email [email protected]

Refresh the page for the latest update.

****

WEDNESDAY  27TH - 12pm

We're on the countdown to the general election now, with two days to go before voting begins. Don't miss this week's Southern Star - in shops on Thursday - for our final preview of the big day.

Here's some recommended reading and watching from The Southern Star ahead of the election:

Election 2024: Meet the nominees for Cork South West

Election 2024: Meet the nominees for Cork North West

WATCH: On the campaign trail with FF's Christopher O'Sullivan

WATCH: On the campaign trail with Social Democrats' leader Holly Cairns

WATCH: On the campaign trail with Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins

*****

