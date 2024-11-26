Election 2024: Meet the nominees for Cork North West

IRELAND is set to go to the polls on the 29th of November, and it will have big implications for West Cork as well as County Cork in general.

A traditional constituency, Cork North West has elected only Fianna Fail or Fine Gael candidates for the last 43 years.

Below are the nominees contesting the three Cork North West seats this November.

Becky Kealy

Party: Aontú

Occupation: QA Specialist

From: Bettyville, Kanturk

Michael Moynihan

Party: Fianna Fáil

Occupation: Public representative

From: Kiskeam, Mallow

Walter Ryan-Purcell

Party: Non-Party

Occupation: Businessman

From: Churchtown, Mallow

Michael Creed

Party: Fine Gael

Occupation: County Councillor

From: Carrigaphooca, Macroom

Colette Finn

Party: Green Party

Occupation: Scientist

From: Dublin

Nicole Ryan

Party: Sinn Féin

Occupation: Addiction Counsellor

From: Ballyvourney

Joe Moore

Party: People Before Profit

Occupation: Retired

From: Mahon

John O'Leary

Party: Non-Party

Occupation: Businessman

From: Kerry Pike

Ellen Barry

Party: Independent Ireland

Occupation: Personal Assistant

From: Church Cross, Skibbereen

John Paul O'Shea

Party: Fine Gael

Occupation: Public representative

From: Lombardstown

Andrias Moynihan

Party:Fianna Fáil

Occupation: Public representative

From: Macroom

