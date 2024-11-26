Southern Star Ltd. logo
Election 2024: Meet the nominees for Cork North West

November 26th, 2024 10:07 AM

By Southern Star Team

Election 2024: Meet the nominees for Cork North West Image

IRELAND is set to go to the polls on the 29th of November, and it will have big implications for West Cork as well as County Cork in general.

A traditional constituency, Cork North West has elected only Fianna Fail or Fine Gael candidates for the last 43 years.

Below are the nominees contesting the three Cork North West seats this November.

 

Becky Kealy

Party: Aontú

Occupation: QA Specialist

From: Bettyville, Kanturk

 

 

Michael Moynihan

Party: Fianna Fáil

Occupation: Public representative

From: Kiskeam, Mallow

 

 

Walter Ryan-Purcell

Party: Non-Party

Occupation: Businessman

From: Churchtown, Mallow

 

 

Michael Creed

Party: Fine Gael

Occupation: County Councillor

From: Carrigaphooca, Macroom

 

 

 

Colette Finn

Party: Green Party

Occupation: Scientist

From: Dublin

 

 

 

Nicole Ryan

Party: Sinn Féin

Occupation: Addiction Counsellor

From: Ballyvourney

 

 

Joe Moore

Party: People Before Profit

Occupation: Retired

From: Mahon

 

 

John O'Leary

Party: Non-Party

Occupation: Businessman

From: Kerry Pike

 

 

Ellen Barry

Party: Independent Ireland

Occupation: Personal Assistant

From: Church Cross, Skibbereen

 

 

John Paul O'Shea

Party: Fine Gael

Occupation: Public representative

From: Lombardstown

 

 

Andrias Moynihan

Party:Fianna Fáil

Occupation: Public representative

From: Macroom

 

Stay up to date on the general election with our dedicated General Election 2024 Page, and don't miss our liveblog starting on November the 29th when the country votes.

*****

