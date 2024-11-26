Election 2024: Meet the nominees for Cork North West

IRELAND is set to go to the polls on the 29th of November, and it will have big implications for West Cork as well as County Cork in general.
A traditional constituency, Cork North West has elected only Fianna Fail or Fine Gael candidates for the last 43 years.
Below are the nominees contesting the three Cork North West seats this November.
Becky Kealy
Party: Aontú
Occupation: QA Specialist
From: Bettyville, Kanturk
Michael Moynihan
Party: Fianna Fáil
Occupation: Public representative
From: Kiskeam, Mallow
Walter Ryan-Purcell
Party: Non-Party
Occupation: Businessman
From: Churchtown, Mallow
Michael Creed
Party: Fine Gael
Occupation: County Councillor
From: Carrigaphooca, Macroom
Colette Finn
Party: Green Party
Occupation: Scientist
From: Dublin
Nicole Ryan
Party: Sinn Féin
Occupation: Addiction Counsellor
From: Ballyvourney
Joe Moore
Party: People Before Profit
Occupation: Retired
From: Mahon
John O'Leary
Party: Non-Party
Occupation: Businessman
From: Kerry Pike
Ellen Barry
Party: Independent Ireland
Occupation: Personal Assistant
From: Church Cross, Skibbereen
John Paul O'Shea
Party: Fine Gael
Occupation: Public representative
From: Lombardstown
Andrias Moynihan
Party:Fianna Fáil
Occupation: Public representative
From: Macroom
