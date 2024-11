Travelling door-to-door is a tough task at the best of times for election candidates. Tougher still, when covering one of the largest constituencies in the country, covering an expanse from the outskirts of Cork city, right to beyond Castletownbere and the Beara peninsula.

And tougher still when you are 39 weeks pregnant.

The General Election takes place this Friday, November 29th.

