KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Passport Application Advice

What is the quickest way to renew my passport?

The Passport Service processes online passport applications as a priority, and applying online is the fastest way of getting it. Simple online renewals take around 10 working days, and complex renewals take around 15 working days to process.

A complex renewal is when you are asked to submit extra documentation or you are changing information on your passport like your name, or reporting a lost or stolen passport.

If you are applying by post, you should allow at least eight weeks for your application to be processed, not including postage times. This period may be extended at certain times of the year due to increased application numbers.

Updates on services and the latest turnaround times are available on the Passport Service’s website.

My partner is applying for a passport for the first time. Can this be done online?

Passport Online is open to all applicants, and are completed in approximately 20 working days for first-time applicants. First time applications are the most complex as all documents need to be verified.

You need access to a printer, you must give an email address, and be able to pay by credit or debit card. You will have to send original documents to the Passport Service after you have completed the online application form, and include a digital photo.

You will also be asked to print an Identity Verification Form; in Ireland, a member of the Garda Síochána must sign this form.

If you are applying outside Ireland, the form can be witnessed by a person in one of the occupations listed on the Passport Online site, or on the verification form itself.

Original documents must be then sent to the Passport Serviceand a reliable postal service is recommended; in some countries, the local postal services are not reliable and in this case, you can submit your documents to your nearest Irish Embassy.

Can I apply using a paper application?

Yes. You can get an application form APS 1 from your local Citizens Information Centre, post office or garda station.

Paper-based applications will take significantly longer than online. If you are applying by post, you should allow at least eight weeks for your application to be processed. This period may be extended at certain times of the year due to increased application numbers.

Once you have made a paper-based application, it cannot normally be expedited and the passport office cannot return your supporting documents to you before the application is complete.

Can I apply for my passport in person at the Passport Office?

The counter service at the Passport Office is mainly designed to help people who need their passports urgently, and don’t have enough time to apply in other ways.

In these cases, you should book an appointment with the Passport Office in Dublin or Cork. Applications made in person are more expensive than applying online or through Post Passport

What happens if I lose my passport or it is stolen?

If you are an Irish citizen living in Ireland and you have lost your Irish passport, or it has been stolen, you must let the Passport Office know immediately and report the loss or theft to the Garda Síochána.

If you lose your passport or it is stolen abroad, you must contact the local police and request a written statement that you have reported the loss of your passport.

The Passport Service will not provide you with a new travel document without a police report.

In addition, you must contact your nearest Irish embassy or consulate. They may be able to give you a replacement passport that will let you finish your trip or an emergency travel document that will get you home

If you are in a country where there is no Irish representation, you may contact an embassy or consulate of another EU member state. In some cases, the embassy or consulate of another EU Member State may issue you with an EU Emergency Travel Document (ETD).

What happens if I need to renew my passport in an emergency?

The Passport Service will still offer a same-day emergency service if you need a passport due to a medical emergency or the death of a family member abroad.

Contact the Passport Service by phone 01 671 1633 or by webchat if you need a passport in an emergency.