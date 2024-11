IT was all aboard the 253 Local Link bus service to Kinsale from Clonakilty recently as Fianna Fáil candidate Christopher O’Sullivan and his team of eager canvassers hit the popular tourist town on the election trail.

Hoping to retain his seat in Cork South West which he first won in 2020, he brought out the big guns the previous day when party leader Micheál Martin visited Clonakilty.

The General Election takes place this Friday November 29th.

Watch here: