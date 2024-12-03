See how each candidate fared in your local polling station

ONE of the most interesting parts of any election is the geographical breakdown of where first-preference votes come from for each candidate.

Before counting each vote in the general elections, tallies were made of first-preference ballots in Cork South West and Cork North West.

Cork South Central figures were not collated on this database.

These tallies are important to politicians because they tell them where in an electoral area they have strong support and where they might need to focus their attention going forward.

Note: tallies are not official counts, and are only used to illustrate the general state of play in each area. They also don't illustrate second, third, fourth preferences and so on.

This year, for the first time ever - for the local elections in June - all of the political parties worked together to produce the tallies and produced a spreadsheet for the media and other anoraks to feast upon.

The Southern Star can now share the tally breakdowns for both Cork South West and Cork North West, thanks to all the political parties who co-operated to compile them last weekend.

Cork South West

The three candidates elected in the Cork South West electoral area were Michael Collins (II), Holly Cairns (SD) and Christopher O'Sullivan (FF)

Approximately 97% of the boxes were tallied.

Cork North West

The three candidates elected in the Cork North West electoral area were Aindrias Moynihan (FF), Michael Moynihan (FF) and John Paul O'Shea (FG)

Approximately 100% of boxes were tallied in this area.

