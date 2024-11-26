Election 2024: Meet the nominees for Cork South West

IRELAND is set to go to the polls on the 29th of November, and it will have big implications for West Cork.

Cork South West may encompass around 100KM of territory, but it only has three Dáil seats up for grabs.

Below are the Election 2024 nominees for Cork South West.

Alan Coleman

Party: Non-Party

Occupation: Public representative

From: The Spires, Innishannon.

Deborah O'Driscoll

Party: The Irish People

Occupation: Homemaker

From: Curraclough, Bandon

Donnchadh Ó'Seaghdha

Party: Sinn Féin

Occupation: Farmer

From: Dromadúin, Skibbereen

Tim Lombard

Party: Fine Gael

Occupation: Public representative

From: Bandon

Noel O'Donovan

Party: Fine Gael

Occupation: Public representative

From: Rosscarbery

Holly Cairns

Party: Social Democrats

Occupation: Public representative

From: Church Cross, Skibbereen

Mary Ryder

Party: Green Party

Occupation: Adult literacy organiser

From: Turners Cross, Cork

Christopher O'Sullivan

Party: Fianna Fáil

Occupation: Public representative

From: Ardfield, Clonakilty

John O'Leary

Party: Non-Party

Occupation: Businessman

From: Rossbrook, Kerry Pike

Michael Collins

Party: Independent Ireland

Occupation: Public representative

From: Lowertown, Schull

Evie Nevin

Party: The Labour Party

Occupation: Journalist

From: Knocks, Ballineen

Mairead Ruane

Party: Aontú

Occupation: Psychologist

From: Kinsale

Clare O'Callaghan

Party: Sinn Féin

Occupation: Teacher

From: Ballineen

Zoe Laplaud

Party: People Before Profit

Occupation: Customer Service Advisor

From: Durrus

