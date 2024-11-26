Election 2024: Meet the nominees for Cork South West

IRELAND is set to go to the polls on the 29th of November, and it will have big implications for West Cork.
Cork South West may encompass around 100KM of territory, but it only has three Dáil seats up for grabs.
Below are the Election 2024 nominees for Cork South West.
Alan Coleman
Party: Non-Party
Occupation: Public representative
From: The Spires, Innishannon.
Deborah O'Driscoll
Party: The Irish People
Occupation: Homemaker
From: Curraclough, Bandon
Donnchadh Ó'Seaghdha
Party: Sinn Féin
Occupation: Farmer
From: Dromadúin, Skibbereen
Tim Lombard
Party: Fine Gael
Occupation: Public representative
From: Bandon
Noel O'Donovan
Party: Fine Gael
Occupation: Public representative
From: Rosscarbery
Holly Cairns
Party: Social Democrats
Occupation: Public representative
From: Church Cross, Skibbereen
Mary Ryder
Party: Green Party
Occupation: Adult literacy organiser
From: Turners Cross, Cork
Christopher O'Sullivan
Party: Fianna Fáil
Occupation: Public representative
From: Ardfield, Clonakilty
John O'Leary
Party: Non-Party
Occupation: Businessman
From: Rossbrook, Kerry Pike
Michael Collins
Party: Independent Ireland
Occupation: Public representative
From: Lowertown, Schull
Evie Nevin
Party: The Labour Party
Occupation: Journalist
From: Knocks, Ballineen
Mairead Ruane
Party: Aontú
Occupation: Psychologist
From: Kinsale
Clare O'Callaghan
Party: Sinn Féin
Occupation: Teacher
From: Ballineen
Zoe Laplaud
Party: People Before Profit
Occupation: Customer Service Advisor
From: Durrus
