West Cork count goes to Mallow

PLANS to move the Cork South West constituency general election count from Clonakilty to Mallow have been described as a ‘travesty’ and ‘outrageous’ – and an economic blow to the West Cork town. The relocation of the count also means party activists and others based in Beara will now face a five-hour round trip to attend the count, likely to take place on Saturday November 30th.

The Southern Star has seen confirmation that the Cork South West constituency election count – traditionally held in the Clonakilty Community Hall for decades – is to be moved to Mallow GAA complex. Election counts for all of Cork county, including Cork North West and Cork East, will also take place there.

‘To be taking the election count out of Clonakilty is a travesty,’ said a prominent Fine Gael activist. It’s a tradition that West Cork people always look forward to during election time – a bit of a pilgrimage parking your car, and walking up to the hall.’

Dena O’Donovan of O’Donovan’s Hotel on Pearse Street agreed it was a pity that the count was being taken out of her town. ‘We would normally be fairly busy that day and we could do with that extra buzz in November. There is always a huge interest in the count and a lot of buzz about the place and all the restaurants, bars and cafés would have a spin-off from the election count,’ she said.

Former Fine Gael TD Noel Harrington in Castletownbere noted it would now be a five-hour or more round trip to Mallow from the Beara peninsula, which would certainly put people off travelling to the election count.

‘Travelling to Clonakilty for the election count was even a hike, but having to travel as far as Mallow will make people think twice about going, especially during the winter. If it’s not broke, why fix it?’ he asked.

He added that if the Cork South West constituency has a facility to host an election count, then there is no reason that it shouldn’t be held there.

‘I don’t understand the reason for consolidating it all into one centre. There is also the huge spin-off that it gives to Clonakilty on an election count day and it’s far more convenient than Mallow.’

The leader of the Independent Ireland party, Cork South West TD Michael Collins, said the proposed move will be a cause of great unease to people in West Cork, who loved calling into the count centre in Clonakilty.

‘If this proposed move does go ahead, it will affect many businesses in Clonakilty who enjoyed the footfall that an election count brings to the town. While I understand the logic behind having all the counts from the county in one centre for staffing purposes, I would still plead that the vote count should remain in West Cork to enable people from a long spread-out constituency to attend the count where it is local to them.’

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) said he was ‘shocked’ by the decision of the sheriff’s office.

‘This decision has to be rescinded and it’s clearly the thin end of the wedge. It’s important for democracy that it’s kept local. There is huge interest in West Cork and the hall in Clonakilty is usually full of local people throughout the day. It’s an outrageous decision.’

Social Democrats leader and Cork South West TD Holly Cairns described the decision as ‘regrettable.’ ‘Moving the count to Mallow means that it will now be inaccessible for many people in Cork South West. It may make the logistics easier, but that should not come at the cost of having the count in the constituency.’

Cork South West FF TD Christopher O’Sullivan described it as incredibly disappointing and said that election count day in Clonakilty has always been a great event.

‘It was so important for the town – you had people coming from all parts of Cork South West to Clonakilty and the atmosphere was always electric. It is also a big blow to all the hospitality businesses in the town, and I would ask that the decision be considered carefully as dragging people up to Mallow will be a massive inconvenience.’