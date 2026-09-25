Castlehaven’s big test against a familiar foe, Nemo Rangers

CASTLEHAVEN and Nemo Rangers know each other well. After all, these are two heavyweights used to slugging it out on the main stage.

Along with St Finbarr’s, this trio has become The Big Three in Cork club football, sharing the last nine county senior football titles.

On Sunday in Clonakilty (4pm throw-in), one of the big guns will fall at the quarter-final hurdle when Castlehaven and Nemo collide in what will be their 11th championship clash in the past 14 years.

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A meeting with Carrigaline in the last four is the prize for the victors.

The last time the sides faced each other was the county decider in 2024 when Seanie Cahalane’s team won 0-16 to 0-11. That was Haven's fifth win over Nemo since 2013.

The old foes have met ten times in the last 14 years, with the West Cork men winning in 2013 (twice), 2018, 2023 and 2024.

In fact, three of those victories were in finals. One of the common denominators – and there are a few – is current Haven manager Seanie Cahalane who was captain in 2013, selector in 2023 and manager in 2024. The Castlehaven boss certainly has a habit of beating the Trabeg club in a big game.

On the other hand, Nemo have won three meetings (2015, 2021 and 2022) with two draws included too, in 2013 and 2015.

A potential worry for Cahalane’s team is their big game record in Clonakilty. Nemo defeated them in the Ahamilla ground 3-13 to 1-16 in the group stage in 2022, a game where Luke Connolly scored 2-4 for the victors.

We only have to go back to last year when St Finbarr’s put in a serious display to end the Haven’s reign as champions, 6-11 to 0-19. The Barrs raced into a 4-4 to 0-10 half-time lead and despite an admirable Haven fightback, the goals proved vital.

The common theme in the matches in 2022 and 2025 was the concession of goals and it’s a habit that has continued.

This year, the Union Hall club has let in a goal in every game. Three against Ballincollig. One to Clon. Four against Knocknagree. The goals conceded against Ballincollig and Knocknagree in particular kept their opponents in the game and that is an area that needs improvement.

Nemo have only hit three goals in the group stage so aren’t the most prolific but the Haven will still need to improve on their defensive showings to win the battle.

Back to the bright spots, their first Carbery U21A football title in 16 years has given the club a massive boost. Michéal Maguire, Danny O’Donovan and Shane O’Connell are all U21 heroes who have got minutes on the pitch for the seniors this year.

The conveyor belt of talent isn’t slowing down and their experienced players are still excelling.

The attacking showing from Conor Cahalane was a huge positive coming out of their victory over Knocknagree as he converted 1-5 from play. Considered one of the top midfielders in Cork club football, he has emphasised his scoring prowess with 1-10 this season.

His brother Damien Cahalane has scored two two-pointers in this year’s championship, including an inspirational score against Knocknagree.

Brian Hurley, as ever, has been lethal in front of the posts with 0-16 while U21 captain Maguire has pointed 0-8 so far.

Michael Hurley, Mark Collins, Andrew Whelton, Sean Browne, Jamie O’Driscoll, Rory Maguire and Danny O’Donovan have all found the target in this campaign too, while goalkeeper Darragh Cahalane has shown his skill in distribution.

They have shown more scoring quality than the Hurley brothers and the loss of the injured Jack Cahalane hasn’t affected them.

Michael Hurley and Mark Collins are experienced heads who have experience of seeing off Nemo and were stars in county final wins. Their know-how will be crucial as well.

Castlehaven still have to be wary of the Nemo threats, even if there are doubts over Mark Cronin’s fitness. Ross Corkery is their top scorer with 0-19. Out of the club teams, only St Finbarr’s livewire Steven Sherlock has recorded more than Corkery in the premier senior grade.

That should be a warning sign for the Haven. It will be interesting to see who goes on Nemo’s main man. Damien Cahalane is certainly an option. So too is Thomas O’Mahony, who has earned inter-county call-ups in recent times.

The city side can also call on those who have worn the Cork jersey such as Kevin O’Donovan, Bryan Hayes, Briain Murphy and Kevin Fulignati while Luke Horgan, Alan O’Donovan, Conor Horgan and Mark Hill are other standouts.

Having beaten St Michael’s and Valley Rovers by a combined 20 points, they earned their place in the knockout stage after an opening day defeat to Newcestown.

Question marks remain over the tests the city side have faced but this is a club that has reached six of the last eight county finals. There is no questioning their pedigree. The Haven will have to be in top form to beat them for a sixth time in 11 meetings.

Judging by their unbeaten start, Castlehaven will be favourites, but this is a dangerous game.