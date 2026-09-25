Jack Meade feels big-game experience can stand to Newcestown in huge senior football derby

JUDGING by how well Newcestown have done in football and hurling in recent years, it’s clear this club loves a challenge.

Having the same team in both codes, the end of their hurling season may have been a boost as they concentrate on knockout football.

For Jack Meade and his teammates, though, playing at a high level in both has its benefits.

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They are well used to playing big games and that may give them an advantage when they face Clonakilty in the McCarthy Insurance Group county premier senior quarter-final this Saturday (5pm) in Dunmanway.

‘If you’re in knockout in both codes, you’re never going to say no to that,’ Meade laughs.

‘We’re delighted to play both. It frees us up a little bit. If you have a tough day in hurling, just switching over to football is a big change in mindset. It’s a positive thing for us.

‘The biggest thing is that big game experience is going to stand to us. We have played massive games this year. We played Nemo in football, the Barrs and Midleton in hurling. We’re well used to the big occasion. Hopefully that does stand to us, in addition to a bit of extra football.’

There are more challenges members of the team have encountered too. Take Gearóid O’Donovan for example. He works in Dubai, yet he has started against Nemo Rangers, Valley Rovers and St Michael’s.

‘Gearóid’s played all three games so far. He was playing the last day against Michael’s and he’ll be there again the next day against Clon,’ Meade explained.

‘He’s over in the UAE and it’s not easy, especially a long flight and then the drive down from Dublin as well. He’s been class. It’s definitely well worth it and we’re delighted to have him when he does come back for games.’

Making little improvements is another challenge to be consistently at the business end. Newcestown may have reached the county semi-final last year and only lost to Nemo after extra time, but they had 12 different scorers with David Buckley converting 0-46 of their 1-87, while three others hit 0-5 or more.

In 2026, Buckley is still the main man with 0-15 but behind him is Meade (2-5), Seamus O’Sullivan (0-7), Luke Meade (1-3), Eoghan Collins and Niall Kelly (1-2) each. There’s more of a spread now, meaning they have more threats for the opposition to keep an eye on.

‘For a while, we were too reliant on Bucks to do all the scoring but it’s about time fellas did step up, other forwards. A lot more fellas are scoring this year and taking that burden off Bucks. That’s a big help this year,’ Meade added.

Even the younger players are delivering. Humphrey Canty was a Cork minor in 2024 but has played all of their matches so far.

Canty made his first championship start against St Michael’s last time out and impressed.

‘We’ve a relatively young squad. Aside from maybe Badger (Tadhg Twomey) and Carthach (Keane), there’s a lot of fellas in their early 20s. Humphrey’s been a massive addition this year. He started against St Michael’s and did very well. He’s playing because he deserves to play. Credit to him,’ Meade acknowledged.

They have made multiple subs in a few games this year, trusting the whole group. That comes down to the belief instilled in them by manager Jim O’Sullivan and coach Michael Hennessy.

‘Jim is a legend. He’s been there and done it all. Played both codes for Newcestown. He’s managed hurling and football. You’re delighted when you’re playing for him. He knows the right things to say and things to do. He's a big driving force there,’ Meade said.

‘In the last couple of years, Mick Hennessy came in, and we’ve been building with him. Last year we did well in the league; this year we did really well too. Plenty of fellas got game time throughout the league. That’s important then when it comes to championship, and especially games like that. We achieved two massive results in the last two years against Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers. Although, we want results like that in knockout championship instead of in the group stage and build from there.’

Again, it’s a challenge but if we’ve learned anything about this Newcestown side, they love to test themselves.

‘Clon were in the so-called group of death and unbeaten in that. To come out with plus 31 in score difference was superb. They’re lifting at the moment. They’ll be raging hot favourites for it,’ Meade said.

‘This will be a massive test. Anytime we play them, they’re always tough, tight games. These are the games you want to play. This is a West Cork derby that will draw a big crowd, hopefully.’