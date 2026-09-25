Jamie Hurley hat-trick keeps his championship hopes alive

REENASCREENA-BASED driver Jamie Hurley kept up his bid for The Irish Field National Drivers Championship, partnering three winners at Lyre on Sunday, writes Tim Kelleher.

Benny Camden was the standout performance of the three, giving his six rivals a 40-yard handicap in the Grade E C & A Pace, but winning by three lengths. The winning time of 2.00.6 was a great performance despite the handicap.

Tarawood Larry recently joined the Hurley barn after his juvenile career in the UK and the four-year-old son of Tom Hill produced a top-class performance on his second outing for Hurley to land the spoils in the Grade F Pace. Charlie Bennett from Dublin owns the winner.

The Hurley treble started in the opener in the shape of Meadowbranch Ri.

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‘A good day at the office. I'm not really thinking about the drivers’ championship, as Patrick (Kane) and Jono (Cowden) will have plenty of chances up North for the next few weeks while we are due to finish here in Cork next week. I’m delighted to be in the running for the award, and we’ve had a great year,’ Hurley said.

Meath man Patrick Kane had two winners, in the brilliant Harry Knows who, in winning the Grade C & A5 Handicap in 2.01.2, set a new track record for the mile for trotters at Lyre.

Kane teamed up with the Baltimore-based Murphy brothers on Comete Des Landes in the Grade G & E Trot with stable driver Eoin Murphy siding with Homa. Comete Des Landes got away in front from his stable companion and won by two lengths clear at the finish.

Fairplay Briolais got an overdue success in the Grade D & C Trot. The winner is owned by winning driver Dan O’Mahony from Dunmanway and trained by his father Jeremiah at the Ballabuidhe track.

Racing returns to Lyre on Saturday at 2pm in what is envisaged to be the final meeting of the 2026 season here in Cork, but that is subject to clarification.