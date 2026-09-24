Dohenys’ dreams dashed as Inch Rovers strike late in county intermediate semi-final

Inch Rovers 2-12

Dohenys 2-8

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

ANGELA Walsh came off the bench to inspire Inch Rovers to victory over Dohenys in the Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA Intermediate county semi-final at Dunmanway on Sunday.

The East Cork side and Dohenys were level heading down the home stretch of an engrossing battle.

Enter former Cork senior Angela Walsh with nine minutes to go. The nine-time All-Ireland winner and four-time All-Star made her presence felt, gathering possession and knitting together a succession of late attacks.

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Walsh’s late goal handed Inch a lead they would never relinquish three minutes from the end.

Missing out on a fourth consecutive county final appearance was hard to take for a heartbroken Dohenys, especially losing on their home ground. But in their first season at this grade, they showed they can compete.

The West Cork side contributed much to a semi-final in which they over-relied on the excellent Ava O’Donovan for scores. Maggie Collins, Claire Hurley, Melissa Duggan, Aprille Duggan and Michelle Love toiled hard, but to no avail.

‘At the start of the year, this team was told that progression would be staying up but, having said that, today was a big opportunity to advance,’ Dohenys manager Paul Deane said.

‘They had the experience of a county final from last year but it just wasn’t to be today, unfortunately.

‘Inch have been up senior, down intermediate, up again, whereas we’re coming up. So, we’re still just learning with a lot of young players out there today. They could bring on someone like Angela Walsh too. I don’t know how many All-Ireland she has!

‘Rovers brought in the experience when they needed it. That is what every team would love to have but you can’t take anything away from them. They deserved to win.’

The East Cork side built an early two-point lead courtesy of Annie Walsh and Sorcha O’Rourke (free) efforts.

Dominant at midfield and racing forward in numbers, Inch came within the width of a post of extending their advantage. Lauren O’Connor struck an upright, but that let-off sparked their opponents into life.

A swift hand-passing move ended with Ava O’Donovan providing the assist for a Claire Hurley goal after six minutes.

Rovers recovered well with Orlaith Murphy immediately splitting the posts to level the score.

An entertaining opening quarter ended with Inch 1-4 to 1-0 ahead thanks to Murphy finding the net and O’Rourke adding her second point.

Dohenys were in danger of being overrun by their energetic opponents until the award of a penalty after 17 minutes. Kellie Anne Buttimer was brought down and Ava O’Donovan converted the resulting spot-kick.

Michelle Love fired over a point to level matters for a second time, 2-1 to 1-4, after 19 minutes.

Rovers finished the half as they began it, on the attack. Sorcha O’Rourke (free), Annie Walsh and Lauren O’Connor efforts handed the visitors a three-point interval lead.

Both goalkeepers Nora McCarthy (Dohenys) and Caoilfhionn Deane (Inch) acquitted themselves well either side of the break.

Substitute Georgina Farr and Ava O’Donovan (free) scores helped Dohenys restart in positive fashion. Annie Walsh (free) replied but a Michelle Love point and another O’Donovan free levelled it up for a third time, 2-5 to 1-8, after 41 minutes.

A free brought forward for dissent was converted by Annie Walsh to push Inch back in front at the conclusion of a scrappy third quarter.

That was the moment Ava O’Donovan stepped forward and brilliantly converted a two-point free to elicit the loudest roar of the afternoon from the home supporters.

Once again Rovers found a response as Orlaith Murphy brought two evenly matched teams level for a fourth time.

Enter Angela Walsh who, only six minutes after coming on, collected a Sorcha O’Rourke pass and found the bottom corner.

O’Rourke’s fourth point, via a free, made it 2-11 to 2-7 before an injury-time Michelle Love score left a goal in it.

Dohenys flooded forward in search of a goal but it was Inch Rovers who provided a cracking game’s last score. Lauren O’Connor split the posts to break Dohenys’ hearts and send Inch into the intermediate county decider.

OUR STAR: Inch Rovers wing back Emma Cosgrave was superb throughout, defining diligently and attacking whenever the opportunity arose.

Scorers

Inch Rovers: O Murphy 1-2; S O’Rourke (3f), A Walsh (2f) 0-4 each; Angela Walsh 1-0, L O’Connor 0-2.

Dohenys: A O’Donovan 1-4 (1-0 pen, 2f, 1 2ptf); C Hurley 1-0; M Love 0-3; G Farr 0-1.

Inch Rovers: C Deane; C Gillman, J Long, A K Budds; E Cosgrave, T O’Neill, D O’Sullivan; A Joyce, A Ashman; E Brenner, L O’Connor, A Olaniran; S O’Rourke, A Walsh, O Murphy.

Subs: G Rooney for E Brenner (39), Angela Walsh for A Ashman (51).

Dohenys: N McCarthy; G O’Mahony, A Duggan, Michelle Duggan; Melissa Duggan, M Collins, C Aherne; E O’Donovan, M Crowley; H McCarthy, A O’Donovan, K A Buttimer; R McCarthy, C Hurley, M Love.

Subs: G Farr for C Aherne (18), E O’Donovan for K A Buttimer (32), A McCarthy for C Hurley (46).

Referee: Deirdre Cronin (Naomh Fionnbarra).