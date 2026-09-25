Michael O’Donovan goals fire Bandon into Carbery JAHC semi-final

Bandon 2-9

Dohenys 0-13

TOM LYONS R EPORTS

BANDON advanced to a semi-final meeting with St Mary’s after surprising Dohenys in this RCM Tarmacadam junior A hurling quarter-final in Enniskeane on Sunday.

‘This is massive for us as a club. We have some very good young hurlers coming through and the reason I’m here is to keep this particular group of 18 to 22 year olds from falling away, as has been happening. To get them ready to step up to the top team,’ said Bandon manager Kieran Hurley.

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Both sides missed chances in the early minutes, indicative of what was to come as Bandon hit 13 wides over the hour and Dohenys had 12.

The opening score had a major influence on the game as impressive midfielder Seán Ahern set up Michael O’Donovan for his first goal in the third minute. He followed with a point and bigger, stronger Bandon were in control.

Further points from O’Donovan (free) and Harry Lillis had Bandon five in front, Dohenys only score coming from Ray Jennings. It was 1-3 to 0-2 at the end of a scrappy first quarter, Euan Lehane pointing a Dohenys free.

Dohenys fought their way back into the game in the second quarter, outscoring Bandon by five points to two. Jerry Collins, Lehane (free), Chris Cronin, hardworking Fionn Herlihy and Stephen Daly found the target, while O’Donovan pointed two frees for Bandon.

A point behind, 1-5 to 0-7, at half time, Dohenys were back level within a minute of the restart when Seán Murphy pointed, but when Seán Ahern pointed for the Lilywhites, they were back in front to stay.

O’Donovan pounced for his second goal in the 38th minute and Bandon were four ahead, a good lead in light of the difficulties both sides experienced in raising flags.

When the sides split four points, there were still four between them, before Dohenys upped the pressure in the closing stages to try to save the game.

Fionn Herlihy and Stephen Daly (frees) closed the gap to two but there was little threat of a goal against the tight Bandon rearguard, as Seán Ahern increased the gap to three.

Try as they might, all Dohenys could come up with in the dying minutes was an Euan Lehane pointed free.

On a score of 2-9 to 0-13, it was Bandon progressing to a semi-final meeting with fellow dark horses, St Mary’s.

‘This puts us into the semi-final against St Mary’s and we’re due to meet them in the league final so we might fit that in as well,’ said Hurley.

‘One thing I can tell you, we’re going to make a real battle of the semi-final. The momentum is building with this group, a great blend of youth and experience and it’s really enjoyable. It’s an honour to be in a semi-final and we’ll give it a right good lash.’

OUR STAR: Only one winner here as Michael O’Donovan’s contribution of 2-5 carried Bandon into the semi-final.

Scorers

Bandon: Michael O’Donovan 2-5 (4f); Seán Ahern 0-2; Harry Lillis, Danny Crowley 0-1 each.

Dohenys: Euan Lehane 0-4 (3f); Fionn Herlihy (1f), Stephen Daly (2f) 0-2 each; Jerry Collins, Ray Jennings, Chris Cronin, Seán Murphy, Kieran Forbes 0-1 each.

Bandon: Shane Hickey; Eoin Ryan, Eamonn Twomey, Zach Farrell; Gearóid Murphy, Brendan Twohig, Ben Donegan; Seán Ahern, Harry Lillis; Rob Long, Jack Calnan, Rory Fogarty; Timmy McCarthy, Ronan Ahern, Michael O’Donovan.

Subs: Conor Twomey for Z Farrell (38), Danny Crowley for R Fogarty (40), Jake Lillis for R Ahern (42), Daniel Murphy for J Calnan (50).

Dohenys: Stephen Daly; Ellis Farrell, Gavin Farr, Matthew Hurley; Shane Barry, Jerry Farrell, Jamie Dullea; Jerry Collins, Fionn Herlihy; Ray Jennings, Chris Cronin, Darragh Collins; Euan Lehane, Seán Murphy, Kieran Forbes.

Subs: Declan Collins for D Collins (38), Aaron Mannix for C Cronin (41).

Referee: Anthony O’Regan (Kilbrittain).