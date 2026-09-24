CORK LGFA ROUND-UP: Bandon and Ilen Rovers to meet in county final

AN all-West Cork county final will see Bandon and Ilen Rovers face off for the Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA junior B title on Saturday, October 3rd.

Ilen continued their remarkable rise up the Cork LGFA ranks following an epic junior B county semi-final victory over Donoughmore in Rath.

Down two points at the interval, a terrific game finished level, 3-14 to 5-8, thanks to the host’s Michelle Collins’ leveller on the full-time whistle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Extra-time was needed and Rovers proved more clinical during the two additional periods. Restricting Donoughmore to a single point, the West Cork club ran out 3-19 to 5-9 winners to book their ticket to the junior B decider.

Maebh Collins (1-5), Kate Carey (0-8), Emma Hurley (2-0), Michelle Collins (0-4), Keelin Murphy and Alice Bushe (0-1 each) were on target for the winners.

Bandon will face Ilen in this year’s junior B decider at MTU Cork, having also needed extra-time to see off Lisgoold. It finished 2-10 apiece before the Lilywhites emerged 3-14 to 2-12 victors.

Clodagh Barry, Kate O’Connor and Ava Long's goals proved pivotal for a Bandon team in which Katie Twohig, Meabh O’Flynn and Louise Carton also impressed.

Maebh O’Flynn (0-3), Ella Cullinane, Laura Cummins, Rachel O’Donovan, Hannah Buckley, Clodagh Barry (0-2 each) and Caoimhe O’Regan (0-1) were also on Bandon’s scoresheet.

Ibane Ladies’ junior B relegation play-off with Watergrasshill has been pencilled in for next Sunday with a venue and throw-in time yet to be confirmed.

***

Bantry Blues and Tadhg MacCárthaigh’s junior A championship relegation play-off ended in a 3-8 to 1-8 victory for the Caheragh club.

Rachel Leonard (1-2), Maureen Keating (0-4), Kate McCarthy, Eve O’Donovan (1-0 each), Ellen Hurley and Emma Hegarty (0-1 each) scores retained Tadhg MacCárthaigh’s junior A status.

Myra Downey (0-5), Aoife Kingston (1-1), Laura Dempsey, Kate McCarthy (0-1 each) provided a disappointed Bantry’s scores. Laura O’Sullivan, Cliona O’Shea, Allie O’Sullivan, Ciara Kelly, Myra Downey, Laura Dempsey and Aoife Kingston played well for the Blues.

Courcey Rovers will take on St Michael’s in this year’s junior D county final on Sunday, October 4th after overcoming Youghal 2-12 to 1-10.

***

St Colum’s defeated West Cork rivals Clann an nGael to reach this year’s junior E county decider.

The Kealkill club withstood a ferocious Scorchers second-half comeback to seal a 3-15 to 3-9 victory. Paula O’Mahony top scored for the winners with seven points.

All-Ireland Cork camogie winner Libby Coppinger contributed 1-3 and Niamh O’Sullivan 2-0 in a semi-final Abbie O’Sullivan (0-2) and Kate O’Sullivan (0-1) were also on target.

Kilmacabea LGFA’s first season as an adult club ended with a junior E county semi-final loss to St Catherine’s. The Leap-based club can be proud of their achievements over the past year despite falling short, 2-7 to 1-7, in the penultimate round.

Alannah Prendergast (0-4), Kellianne French (1-1) and Nell Kinsella (0-2) scored for a Kilmac’s team in which Katie Harte, Katelyn French, Lauren O’Donovan, Alannah Prendergast and Sophie Scarlett stood out.

St Colum’s meet St Catherine’s in the county final on Saturday, October 3rd at MTU.

***

Keelnameela travelled to Grenagh for a junior G county semi-final on Monday evening. Level 0-5 apiece at the half time interval, the West Cork club conceded two second half goals before suffering a 2-11 to 0-7 defeat. Aoife McCarthy (0-5) and Orla Barrett (0-2) scored with Moira McCarthy also impressing. Despite the loss, Keelnameela enjoyed a hugely productive campaign.