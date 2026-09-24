Naomh Abán dethrone Cork LGFA champions Éire Óg to reach first-ever senior final

NAOMH Abán caused a huge shock by knocking out reigning Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA senior A county champions Éire Óg last weekend.

Noel McDonagh’s side will contest a first-ever senior A county final thanks to a 1-7 to 0-9 semi-final win over Éire Óg in Ovens.

Lydia McDonagh was the winners’ standout performer, scoring 1-6 of her side’s total. Róisín Lehane added a point.

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Éire Óg battled right up until the final whistle and had Shauna Cronin, Orlaith Cahalane, Laura Cleary (0-2 each), Isobel Sheehan, Orlaith Cremin and Lisa Murphy (0-1) on their scoresheet.

Last year’s senior A runners-up and 2024 county champions, Aghada, will be Naomh Abán opponents in the decider. Eric Smith’s bested Mourneabbey following another cracking semi-final.

Level at 3-3 to 2-6 at the interval, Aghada pulled away to win 4-8 to 3-9 thanks to Abigail Ring (1-4), Brianna Smith (1-1), Kaitlin Smith, Mary Leahy (1-0 each) and Róisín Phelan (0-3) scores.

Laura Walsh (1-8), Ciara O’Sullivan (2-0) and Doireann O’Sullivan (0-1) replied for the North Cork side.

Glanmire will be Clonakilty’s opponents in this year’s senior B county final thanks to a convincing semi-final defeat of St Val’s. Orlaith Roche (1-4) and Niamh McAllen (1-2) top scored in a 4-15 to 0-9 Glanmire victory at the Pike, Sallybrook.

Ava Fitzgerald, Niamh McAllen (1-0 each), Aishling McAllen, Keeley Goggin, Abbie O’Mahony, Aoife Treacy, Evie Twomey and Olivia McAllen were also on the winners’ scoresheet. Ciara McCarthy (0-4), Laura Buttimer (0-3) and Eireann O’Shea (0-2) scored for St Val’s.

O’Donovan Rossa and Kinsale’s all-West Cork senior relegation play-off date and venue has yet to be confirmed.

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This year’s intermediate county final will see Bride Rovers take on Dohenys’ conquerors, Inch Rovers. Bride needed extra-time before seeing off Midleton by a single point, 5-12 to 3-17. Orlagh Farmer, Sadhbh Beausang, Lucy Wallace, Lucy Cashman and Ava McAuliffe were amongst Midleton's scorers.

Former Cork multi-All-Ireland winner and All-Star, Angela Walsh, came off the bench to score a late goal in Inch Rovers’ 2-12 to 2-8 semi-final victory away to Dohenys.

There was disappointment for West Cork LGFA club Rosscarbery who suffered an intermediate relegation play-off defeat this past weekend.

Ross were relegated from the grade and will play junior football for the first time in over a decade following a 4-10 to 2-6 loss at the hands of Valley Rovers. Ciara Whooley (1-1), Hannah O’Hea (1-0), Sandra O’Donoghue, Laura Hodnett, Etaoin Hayes and Katie Murphy scored for the Rosscarbery club.

Valley’s deservedly retained their intermediate status thanks to Shona Cronin (2-3), Laoise Collins (1-1), Eve O’Dwyer (1-0), Lisa Lynch, Caoimhe Craig and Chloe O’Donovan efforts.