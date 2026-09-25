MOTORSPORT: Jason McSweeney’s bid for historic win, as Damien McCarthy is back in the rally seat

THE Irish Tarmac Rally Championship will be decided on this weekend's MRF Tyres Cork ‘20’ Rally where Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2) and Kilkenny's Eddie Doherty (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2) will vie for the Fisher Family Trophy over the two days and 14 stages around Macroom.

The series is based on the best six results from seven rounds with this final round having a co-efficient of 1.5.

Currently, Moffett has a 13-point advantage. With dropped scores taken into consideration that lead stands at 15 points which means that even if Doherty were to win the rally (or secure maximum championship points), a third place (championship) finish will be enough for Moffett to claim what will be his third ITRC victory.

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However, anything can happen in rallying and with the majority of the drivers in the top ten registered for the NAPA Auto Parts series, a Moffett victory is not a foregone conclusion.

While Doherty has yet to win a round of the series he won’t be lacking in confidence in a contest that will be very demanding over the classic stages around Macroom.

Circuit of Ireland Rally winner, Donegal’s David Kelly (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2), is seeded at three and along with the likes of fellow county man Eamonn Kelly (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2), Derry's Desi Henry (Ford Fiesta Rally2), Jersey's Sam Touzel (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2) and Donegal's Matthew and Declan Boyle in a pair of Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 cars, can all play a crucial part in how the title decider unfolds, especially should any of them manage to split the title contenders.

Without the shackles of the championship, Welsh driver Matt Edwards (VW Polo GTi R5), who is seeded at four, could mount a serious challenge for event victory.

The top ten also includes Ballylickey's Daniel Cronin (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2) and it will be interesting to see how much confidence he will have extracted from his Wexford Rally win.

Other local drivers competing are Ovens’ Owen Murphy (Citroen C3 Rally2), who is hoping to have a good event following recent improvements to his car; Timoleague’s Kevin Kelleher (Ford Escort); Ballylickey's Robert Cronin (Opel Corsa Rally4) and Kilcrohane's Jer O'Donovan (Ford Fiesta R5).

For Macroom's Barry O’Brien (Honda Civic) and his Rossmore co-driver Declan Buttimer, it’s an important event as they seek victory in Class M1 of the ITRC, O’Brien has a 16-point advantage over his nearest rival and shouldn’t have to take risks on what is home territory where a top-three championship finish will be enough.

Also competing in the same class, but not in the championship, is Lyre’s Tim O’Donovan (Toyota Corolla). Elsewhere, the entry features Glandore’s Pat Calnan (Ford Fiesta Rally2) and Lissarda’s Philip Cross (Ford Escort). The ceremonial start this Friday evening takes place near the GPO on Oliver Plunkett Street at 7.30pm with former world champion Marcus Gronholm as the special guest. The first of Saturday's eight stages (Cobbler's Cross) starts at 9.03am and Sunday’s first stage begins at 10.15. The event finishes at the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs at 4.30pm.

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A random phone call and a cycling friendship are the catalysts for Barryroe’s Damien McCarthy rallying return after a nine-year absence.

This weekend, driving a Mk 2 Ford Escort, he competes in the Cork ‘20’ Rally over some of the iconic stages in Irish rallying.

Rallying was always an intrinsic part of family life at Ardgehane Motors where the Ring stage of the West Cork Rally runs close or at times past their doors. It’s now 14 years since Damien enjoyed his most successful season bringing his 1600cc front-wheel drive Honda Civic to third overall in the West Cork Rally and the Fastnet Rally, both with Eamonn Hayes in the co-driver’s seat and fourth overall (with Sorcha Kelly as co-driver) on the Raven’s Rock Rally.

In the intervening years, particularly since 2017, he distanced himself from the sport. Not because he was afraid that he would catch the bug that in his own words ‘was cured.’

All the time, Damien's father Willie looked after the cars of Cappawhite's Sean O'Carroll in rallying. Late last year, Sean offered Damien the opportunity to drive his immaculate Scott Williams Motorsport-built Class 14 Ford Escort.

Damien has driven the car in Mondello Park but driving on a racetrack and a rally stage are very different experiences.

‘It came back to me surprisingly easy, to be honest with you,’ as he added the perspective, ‘The pace (in rallying) has gone way up to what I was used to, the commitment drivers have now is away more than what it was when I was rallying. The grip and traction is frightening, so is the suspension. I put it across a few kerbs in Mondello and didn’t even feel them.’

Retaining fitness through his interest in cycling also brought him into contact with fellow Bandon Cycling Club member Colin Fitzgerald, who is also a rally co-driver and will call the notes this weekend.

‘I’m good friends with Colin, who is chairperson of Bandon Cycling Club. Cycling has gone a bit like rallying in a way, the time commitments to training is frightening as well.’

Family life with his wife Hannah and their children Thady (3) and Ainle (6 months) ensures busy times for Damien as the Cork ‘20’ drive unfolded. The weekend’s outing is supported by IPS Packaging and Ardgehane Motors. Damien’s target is to get the car to the finish.

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Jason McSweeney’s bid to win the Irish Tarmac Historic Rally Championship pretty much rests on victory in this Cork ‘20’ International Rally.

Having led for much of the season with victories on the Galway International and the West Cork Rally and second in the Rally of the Lakes, the Dunmanway driver, in his Ford Escort Cosworth WRC, is now third in the standings with 63 points, the same total as Waterford’s Ray Breen (Subaru Legacy), both five points behind Ulster driver Ronan Campbell (Ford Escort).

There were no points awarded (as per the regulations) for the Donegal International Rally that was curtailed due to a tragedy. McSweeney lost the lead of the series in the Ulster Rally when his Escort WRC developed transmission woes.

With the best five scores from seven events, McSweeney put his quest in perspective, saying ‘All we can do is do the best we can.’

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The Porsche Carrera Cup Great Britain series reaches its penultimate phase in Silverstone this weekend with Ballygurteen’s Michael Keohane returning to a track that was his ‘home’ for several years during his single-seater racing career.

On his last outing in Croft (rounds 11 and 12), Keohane took a confidence-boosting brace of wins and that should be a great benefit as the season draws to a close.

Saturday's qualifying is akin to Croft with a 30-minute session, something that Keohane finds to his liking.

‘Often in the 15-minute sessions you can get held up with traffic and then it can be difficult to find that special lap. The 30-minute session is better in that regard but it has to fall right for you. In any qualifying session, it’s hard to gauge traffic and get a clean run, it can be pot luck.

‘I have always liked Silverstone, I lived there for five years and when I go back it’s a very familiar environment and in many ways you kind of feel at home.’

As with all his races to date, the Ballygurteen driver has enjoyed strong local support and this weekend a number of West Cork people are making the journey. Saturday’s qualifying session starts at 12.30pm with Sunday’s races at 9.30am and 1.30pm.