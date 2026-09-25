Semi-final spots up for grabs in Carbery junior A football championship

MATTHEW HURLEY looks ahead to the Bandon Co-op Carbery junior A football quarter-finals

St Mary’s v Goleen,

JAFC, Friday

(Skibbereen, 5.45pm)

Last year’s finalists St Mary’s are two games away from reaching the same stage. That 2025 loss to Kilmacabea would have been difficult to take, but Mary’s have responded by going unbeaten in their group. Back-to-back draws to open the campaign against Newcestown (1-10 apiece) and Castlehaven (3-10 to 2-13) were followed by a comprehensive victory over Argideen Rangers (0-16 to 0-4). Olan Corcoran, Jack Eady and Niall Kelleher have been their standout forwards so far. Goleen are in their second quarter-final in succession, having only earned promotion in 2024. Wins over Ballinascarthy (1-14 to 0-11) and St Colum’s (2-6 to 1-7) meant they progressed to the knockout rounds with a game to spare. Barryroe denied them top of the group though by beating them by a point. Captain Matthew Sheehan, top scorer Michael O’Reilly and Padraig Reidy have been their key men so far.

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St James v Kilmeen,

JAFC, Friday

(Newcestown, 5.45pm)

St James finished the group stage as the only team to record a 100 percent winning record. The Ardfield club were relegated from the county premier junior championship in 2024 and after an underwhelming 2025 campaign, they seem to be back in the groove. Tadhg MacCárthaigh (1-16 to 2-11), Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas (2-11 to 1-13) and St Oliver Plunkett’s (1-21 to 3-6) all felt the brunt of the St James’ momentum train. Cork U20 forward Sean Whelton, Carbery star Aaron Hayes, James O’Driscoll and Joe O’Sullivan have been their standouts so far. Kilmeen have been the surprise packets of the championship. Their only defeat was through a late goal against Carbery Rangers, while they drew with Kilbrittain (0-14 each) and beat Randal Óg (0-19 to 1-6) to qualify. Cillian Twohig has been in brilliant form in front of goal while Brian Deasy, Oisin Harrington and Damien O’Gorman have been standouts too.

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Castlehaven v Barryroe,

JAFC, Friday

(Ballinacarriga, 5.45pm)

Barryroe have been considered favourites for the Carbery championship from the start and momentum is building in both codes. Their hurlers reached a county semi-final last weekend, while their footballers will hope to replicate those exploits. They have beaten St Colum’s (1-14 to 1-13) and Goleen (2-13 to 2-12), but an 0-11 apiece draw with Ballinascarthy shows they can be got at. Having Olan O’Donovan back is key for the Sky Blues, while Ryan O’Donovan and Luke Murphy are fearsome forwards at this grade. Castlehaven will be hoping to build a winning run themselves with their seniors in action this Sunday. Conor O’Driscoll, Donnacha O’Donovan, Kevin O’Donovan and Eoin Maguire have been their stars in their win over Newcestown (3-14 to 1-16).

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Carbery Rangers v Tadhg MacCárthaigh,

JAFC, Friday

(Leap, 5.45pm)

Division 7 county league champions Carbery Rangers have been just as good in the championship. They have beaten Kilmeen (2-12 to 1-14) and Kilbrittain (0-16 to 0-14) but were held to a 1-11 to 0-14 draw with Randal Óg. Jack O’Regan has been a star forward for Rangers’ second team in their opening games this year but Eoin Hayes, Ronan Hayes and Conor Twomey stepped up in their recent win over Kilbrittain. Caheragh, along with St Mary’s, are the only semi-finalists from last year still in the championship. They have beaten Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas (1-9 to 0-9) and St Oliver Plunkett’s (2-14 to 2-10) so far. Cork U20 Luke Shorten has the potential to flourish in the knockout rounds, as do the likes of Adam O’Donovan and Cathal Hegarty.