Battling Clonakilty push Highfield all the way in Dennehy Cup

CLONAKILTY Rugby Club were unlucky to lose away to Highfield, 23-22, in the Dennehy Cup last Friday night.

A much-depleted Clon opened the scoring with a great try, started by Abraham Vinces, Derry O’Donovan and Craig Bateman made telling carries before speedy Kelan Casey finished out wide. Sean Flood scored Clon’s second try, but penalties kept Highfield in touch, 6-10, before the home side went ahead with a converted try, 13-10.

But great driving play from Vinces again with support from Stephen O’Hea and James Deegan saw Josh Eke finish off with a try to regain the lead, converted by Brian Upman, 13-17. Highfield again responded with a converted try to lead at the break, 20-17.

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Eke’s second try gave Clon a two-point lead, before Highfield struck with a penalty to move ahead by one, the game’s final score.

The Clon squad was Rory McCarthy, Chris Walton, Lorcan McCarthy, Joe Le Blanc, James Deegan, Josh Eke, Stephen O’Hea, Abraham Vinces, Finnan Neville, Derry O’Donovan, Sean Flood, Craig Bateman, Victor Lovell, Kelan Casey, Johnny Hill, Josh Wilcox, Tomas O’Donovan, Conor Murphy, Jonas Van der Velde, James Blewitt, Brian Upman and Paudie Hickey.

Clonakilty look forward to the opening game of the league campaign when they host Crosshaven in The Vale at 6pm on Saturday.