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WATCH: Rossmore's Caoimhe Murphy on Munster's Interprovinical win and personal rugby rise

September 3rd, 2026 12:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

WATCH: Rossmore's Caoimhe Murphy on Munster's Interprovinical win and personal rugby rise Image

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CAOIMHE Murphy has had a rapid rise in rugby circles.

Three years ago, the Rossmore woman began her rugby adventure with Clonakilty RFC.

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Her upward curve continued throughout 2026 as she achieved her goal of making her Munster debut.

She then helped the province retain the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial title with a 14-5 victory over Leinster in a nail-biting final in Galway.

More West Cork interest on the Munster team included Abbie Salter-Townshend and Enya Breen from Castletownshend and Niamh O'Mahony from Kilbrittain.

On this week's podcast, we caught up with the rugby star from Rossmore.

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