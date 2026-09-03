WATCH: Rossmore's Caoimhe Murphy on Munster's Interprovinical win and personal rugby rise

CAOIMHE Murphy has had a rapid rise in rugby circles.

Three years ago, the Rossmore woman began her rugby adventure with Clonakilty RFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her upward curve continued throughout 2026 as she achieved her goal of making her Munster debut.

She then helped the province retain the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial title with a 14-5 victory over Leinster in a nail-biting final in Galway.

More West Cork interest on the Munster team included Abbie Salter-Townshend and Enya Breen from Castletownshend and Niamh O'Mahony from Kilbrittain.

On this week's podcast, we caught up with the rugby star from Rossmore.