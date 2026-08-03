Nine West Cork players in Munster U18 squad

NINE West Cork players have been included in the Munster U18 girls’ squad for the PWC Underage Interprovincial Series that kicks off on August 8th.

With head coach Damien Hicks hailing from Bantry Bay RFC, there is a strong influence on this Munster team that will take on Leinster, Ulster and Connacht throughout August, culminating in either a final or third/fourth place play-off at the end of the month.

Elsa Quirke, Julie Cunningham and Keelin McCarthy, all from Clonakilty Rugby Club, have been named in the squad – this trio all started in Sacred Heart Secondary School’s Munster Girls’ Senior Cup final win earlier this year.

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There is a strong representation of players who line out with the Rebellettes, an amalgamation of clubs from Bantry Bay RFC, Dunmanway RFC, and Skibbereen RFC.

Alice O’Donovan (Bantry Bay), Clodagh Hickey (Skibbereen), Grace Cronin (Bantry Bay), Richelle Kingston (Dunmanway), Sadhbh Brennan (Bantry Bay) and Seren Lehane (Bantry Bay) are all in the squad, too.

Seven of these nine players were part of the West Cork team that won the regional Zara Horan Trophy competition, when they beat North Munster 46-12 in the final.