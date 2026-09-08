‘It was 100 percent a pinch-me moment,’ says Caoimhe Murphy after remarkable year gets even better

THREE years ago, Caoimhe Murphy began her rugby adventure with Clonakilty RFC.

Recently, she was celebrating a Munster interprovincial title.

The Rossmore woman’s rapid rise continued throughout 2026 as she achieved her goal of making her Munster debut.

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She then helped the province retain the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial title with a 14-5 victory over Leinster in a nail-biting final in Galway.

Murphy was one of four West Cork players in the Munster squad, joined by Castletownshend duo Enya Breen and Abbie Salter-Townshend and Kilbrittain’s Niamh O’Mahony.

‘I went out with a goal this year: to get my Munster debut. That was the aim and I was really set on it. I was driving in training, just pushing it, and trying to impress,’ Murphy explained on the Star Sport Podcast.

‘I was looking to make the coaches see that I deserve a debut, that I deserve to get on that pitch. I felt like that was a result of all my hard work. I’ve been doing so much work off the pitch and that got me to that place. I was delighted. It was 100 percent a pinch-me moment.’

The interpro title was just the latest achievement in a remarkable year for Murphy.

While she only started playing rugby with Clonakilty RFC in the autumn of 2023, her rise has been rapid. Earlier this year, Murphy lined out for the Ireland U21 team in March before winning an All-Ireland League title with UL Bohemians in April, starting the final at flanker.

For now, though, the Mary Immaculate College student is basking in an Interpro triumph with her province.

‘The emotions are relief and excitement. We were all buzzing, because there’s nothing better than beating Leinster in a final, especially with Munster rugby,’ Murphy said.

‘We have such a tight bond as a group that we were over the moon. We have such a supportive relationship. Even in the hotel beforehand, we were all singing and dancing before the game. We were all raring to go.

‘We really had belief in ourselves that we could do it, and to do it after such a tight game, it was unbelievable,’ the Rossmore woman added.

‘It’s surreal. Just winning with Munster, with such a talented team. The success with UL Bohs as well. It was my first year playing AIL. I said I’d give it a go. Winning the AIL was a class feeling.’

Murphy started her journey with Clonakilty RFC only three years ago, so did she ever believe she would get this far, this fast?

‘Oh God, no. I thought I’d just play with Clon for a few years, have a bit of craic, play a bit of rugby, meet new friends, and that would be it. I never envisaged that it would take me this far. It’s actually crazy!’ Murphy explained.

‘The coaches in Clon have really helped me along. From day one, I didn’t know anything about rugby. I was put in with girls who already knew how to play the game.

‘Even the girls themselves. I got to meet experienced players, like Deirdre O’Donovan who used to play with Munster before. She really helped me along. She just saw talent and she gave me pointers on everything. I tried to take them as much as I could and improve my game.’

For Murphy, though, being part of Munster is about more than the higher level and the success – the camaraderie has been just as important.

‘You realise it’s not all on you. You’re all a team and you’re all going to help each other out. I know the girl next to me will go to the wire and we’ll all go to war together. We’ll all go through the hardships. There is such a bond. We’re like a family in a way,’ Murphy said.

‘We’d protect each other. If myself, Abbie or one of the other girls does something wrong, we pick each other up. We’re like, “come on. Next ball. Let’s go again.” We focus on the next tackle. The next carry. I feel confidence levels are so much higher when you can really rely on the girls next to you, and you can rely on them to pick you up when you make mistakes.’

And Murphy already has her sights set on what comes next.

‘Next year, I want to get more caps with Munster, because I think I’m building on that. Hopefully, I can win another AIL title with UL Bohs.

‘In the long term, it would be class if I could get near an Irish set-up, get contracted as an Irish player. We’ll see how it goes. I’m really a go-with-the-flow kind of girl. I’ll do what I have to do to reach my goals but I’ll just go with the flow and see where UL Bohs takes me,’ she concluded.