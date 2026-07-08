Skibbereen Rugby Club's Barry Dempsey excited by new challenge with Munster Rugby

BARRY Dempsey is proof that Skibbereen Rugby Club is making an impact on and off the pitch.

The home club of Munster star Gavin Coombes now has another link to the province after Dempsey was ratified as honorary secretary of Munster Rugby.

It’s the first time a member of the Skibbereen club has held office in the province.

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‘I'm going in as honorary secretary of the Munster Branch. The branch oversees everything in Munster,’ Dempsey explains.

‘It delegates the running of the professional game to the CEO and his team, while the secretary of the branch is one of the main oversight roles.

‘There are four principal officers – the president, chairman, treasurer and honorary secretary.

‘It probably involves a bit of everything. From presentations to overseeing regulations and making sure they're applied consistently, you're helping ensure everything runs properly, from minis rugby right up to the professional game.’

For Dempsey, this feels like a natural progression in his own story.

He was secretary of Skibbereen RFC for eight years. From there, the Skibb man became secretary of South Munster, and then secretary of the Munster Rugby Committee for the last five years.

‘All in all, I probably have close to ten years involved in Munster rugby administration, on top of my time with Skibbereen,’ he says.

‘There are time limits on these roles, so my time was up. Thankfully, my club put me forward for this position.’

His years of service across the provincial game led naturally to the appointment.

‘I’ve always taken the approach that I don’t really have personal ambition in rugby. It’s a hobby for me, and it’s one I really enjoy,’ he says.

‘If somebody asks me to do a job and they think I’m the right person for it, the answer is typically yes. That probably makes it sound a bit flippant, but it’s not. I genuinely enjoy the work. It probably is a natural progression from where I was, alright.’

It’s a proud moment for Skibbereen Rugby Club, but also for Dempsey whose journey with rugby started when he attended Bandon Grammar School. From player to coach to administrator, he has seen rugby from every angle.

‘As I got older and moved into coaching and administration, I realised teams don’t get onto the pitch just because players turn up. There are parents driving to games, volunteers cutting grass, making sandwiches, cleaning dressing rooms, organising fixtures and doing hundreds of jobs in the background,’ he says.

‘It’s really a community effort that gets a team onto the pitch, and being part of that is probably the most enjoyable part for me.

‘I don’t do anything that's more important than anybody else. I’m just part of the team.’

Married to Lisa and with two daughters, Alice and Sarah, he explains how it’s a team effort that gives him the opportunity to do what he does.

‘My family, especially my wife, have been hugely supportive because you can't just disappear off to Limerick or wherever without somebody backing you.

‘There’s a lot of work involved. It’s a voluntary role that I do in my own time. It means late nights, travelling to games, meetings, presentations and plenty of online calls.

‘But what I enjoy is making sure the game runs as seamlessly as possible, that we get players onto the pitch and that rules and regulations aren’t a hindrance to that.

‘The biggest satisfaction is seeing kids on the pitch enjoying themselves and not having to worry about what committees are doing behind the scenes.

‘I’ve also made some great friends all over the country through rugby. Working together to make sure the game continues to thrive is something I really enjoy.’

Excited for what’s next, Dempsey is ready. He has soaked up knowledge from Skibb stalwarts like John Field, Bertie Hourihane and Alan Dodd, and outgoing Munster secretary Muiris Mahon from Cobh.

‘Those are the people who have helped me get here. It's because of them as much as anything, not because of me.’