Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host Munster v Racing 92 Champions Cup clash

PÁIRC Uí Chaoimh is set for a busy week in October when it’s expected to host county hurling finals, a Champions Cup rugby game and an Ireland women’s football World Cup play-off.

Munster Rugby has already confirmed that SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh will hold their Investec Champions Cup Pool 3 opener against Racing 92 on Saturday, October 17th at 8pm, subject to Central Council approval.

Last December, in Munster’s first Champions Cup game at the home of Cork GAA, they beat Gloucester 31-3 in front of 36,208 supporters.

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Adding to a busy October weekend, Páirc Uí Chaoimh will then host the Co-Op Superstores premier senior and premier intermediate hurling finals, if scheduled for the following day.

It’s expected, too, that the Cork stadium will host Ireland’s home clash in their Women’s World Cup play-off semi-final against Kazakhstan – that game is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13th. Ireland have won all three previous games played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.