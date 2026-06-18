Rugby clubs unite in support of former Ireland international Laura Sheehan

TWO of Laura Sheehan’s most recent clubs are joining forces to support the Urhan woman in her biggest battle.

The former Irish rugby international is currently receiving treatment for breast cancer and, to support their former team-mate, both Exeter Chiefs in Devon and Railway Union in Dublin are holding 24-hour walks this Friday and Saturday.

‘Laura was part of the club for three years and because of her dedication to the team, we feel a deep responsibility to show her that the Chiefs family supports her now,’ explained Linde van der Velden, a former team-mate and house-mate of Laura.

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‘One of her major rehabilitation goals is to walk along Exmouth Beach again, so that’s what we are going to do on her behalf – to raise awareness of this condition and raise some money along the way.’

Laura hit the headlines in 2018 when the flying winger won her first Ireland senior cap and scored a try on her debut against the USA.

While she only started playing rugby after beginning college life in UCC, Laura rose through the ranks quickly. From Highfield to UL Bohemians, it wasn’t long before Munster spotted her talent.

There was no stopping the Beara woman then.

She enjoyed three years with Exeter Chiefs and left such an impression that her former team-mates are now coming together to support her. So too are her team-mates at Railway Union.

Laura was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year and it triggered an autoimmune reaction that has affected both her sight and mobility.

Inspired by Laura’s goal of one day walking the shoreline at Exmouth Beach again, her former Exeter team-mates will walk along the beach for 24 hours, starting at noon on Friday and finishing at noon on Saturday. They are raising money for Breast Cancer Now.

At the same time in Sandymount, Laura’s team-mates at Railway Union will also undertake a 24-hour walking challenge, raising funds for Breast Cancer Ireland and St Vincent’s Healthcare Foundation.

Laura is currently undergoing treatment at St Vincent’s University Hospital.