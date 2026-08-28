Caoimhe Murphy and Niamh O’Mahony make their Munster senior debuts

ABBIE Salter-Townshend scored a try as Munster beat Connacht 47-12 in their latest Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship game.

The reigning champs secured a third successive bonus point win, and will now head back to Galway this Saturday to face Leinster in the 2026 Women’s Interprovincial Championship final (4.30pm kick-off).

It was a good day for West Cork rugby too. Irish international Enya Breen started. Salter-Townshend, a seasoned campaigner with Munster, came on to score a try. There were debuts, too, for Rossmore’s Caoimhe Murphy who plays with Clonakilty and UL Bohemians, and for Kilbrittain’s Niamh O’Mahony, who plays with Ballincollig. Ella Buckley, also with Ballincollig, made her debut too.

Meanwhile, Enya Breen has been included in Ireland’s 36-player training squad ahead of the WXV Global Series.