Rossmore’s Caoimhe Murphy on Munster Interprovincial success

ON THIS week’s podcast, we catch up with Caoimhe Murphy after Munster’s Vodafone Interprovincial victory, beating Leinster 14-5 in the final.

The Rossmore woman has had an amazing rise. From picking up a rugby ball in Autumn 2023 to earning call-ups for Munster.

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Murphy has also achieved success with UL Bohemians in the All-Ireland League this year as well as starting for the Ireland U21s against Canada back in March.

She has had a great last three years from the beginning of her journey with Clonakilty RFC but Murphy, who played camogie with Kilbree, isn’t done with success yet.

Also on the show, we reflect on Castlehaven’s Clóna Milk Carbery U21A football final victory over Clonakilty.

A first triumph at this grade for 16 years for Castlehaven and it meant a lot to the club.

We chatted to captain Micheál Maguire, manager Dinny Cahalane and selector John McGuckin after their win.

Ibane Gaels were crowned best in the west too after the Argideen Rangers and Barryroe amalgamation beat Bandon in the Clóna Milk Carbery U21A hurling final.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

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