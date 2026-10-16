WEST CORK LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Dunmanway Town and Clonakilty AFC progress in Munster Junior Cup

SEAN Murphy bagged a brace as Dunmanway Town came from behind to advance to the third round of the McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup.

Going a goal down early on, Dunmanway levelled before the break when Jack McCarthy hit the back of the net. Murphy sent Town into the lead after 57 minutes and added his second 14 minutes later as Dunmanway progressed as 3-1 winners.

Clonakilty AFC have advanced, too, after they defeated Strand United A 5-0. Chris Collins scored a hat-trick, while Odhran Bancroft and Sean Hughes were on target in the opening half. Clon led 3-0 at the break.

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In an all-West Cork League tie, Togher Celtic were too strong for Championship outfit Skibbereen Celtic, winning 4-1. Togher led 2-0 before the break after early goals from Euan Lehane and Donnacha Collins inside 12 minutes. Cian O’Brien pulled a goal back for Skibb in first-half injury-time. But Togher took control when both Luke Hurley and Peter Collins rattled the net inside five minutes of the restart to lead 4-1.

There was disappointment, however, for Castlelack who lost 5-1 away to Churchvilla. Billy Curtin scored for Castlelack midway through the second half when they were 3-0 behind.

Drinagh Rangers also suffered a defeat in this competition, losing 3-2 to Mallow Town. Drinagh had led 2-0 after goals either side of half time from Michael Hennigan and Cillian Fitzpatrick, but Mallow scored three goals in 25 minutes to earn the win.

In the only PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division game last weekend, Ardfield and Drinagh Rangers drew 2-2. Karol Siwek hit a brace for Ardfield, twice giving them the lead, but Drinagh responded both times, as Owen Tobin and Liam Daly scored. High-flying Ardfield sit second in the table.

In the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship, Michael Fallon scored the only goal of the game as Kilbrittain Rovers defeated Aultagh Celtic 1-0. This was Kilbrittain’s first win of the league campaign.

Also, Clonakilty AFC B drew 3-3 with Aultagh Celtic B. Darragh Murphy, Sean O’Carroll and Joe Bishop all scored in the first half for Clon who led 3-1. Darragh Shanahan scored Aultagh’s first-half goal and doubled his tally early in the second half. Luke Chambers hit an 80th-minute leveller.

In a WCL Championship Cup quarter-final, the top two teams in the league met when league leaders Bay Rovers travelled to Beara United. As expected, this was close.

James Harrington gave Beara a third-minute lead before James Desmond equalised for Bay Rovers just before half time. Goals from Paddy Cronin and Ryan O’Boy put Bay Rovers in control before Declan Dunne pulled a late goal back for Beara. Bay Rovers held out to win 3-2 and advance to the semi-final.

Elsewhere, in the Munster FA U17 Cup, Clonakilty AFC lost 6-2 to St Mary’s. Luke O’Regan and Tadhg O’Brien scored second-half goals for Clon.