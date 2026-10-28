European champion Christina Desmond reflects on Super Lightweight success

ON THIS week’s podcast, we caught up with Christina Desmond following her EBU Super Lightweight title success last Saturday night.

The Cill na Martra boxer beat Spanish fighter Clara Lopez on points in Valencia, Desmond’s second title in two weeks.

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She already created history when she beat Galway’s Louise Creaven by unanimous decision to be crowned BUI Irish Super Lightweight champion after the first all-Irish women’s professional title bout in Ireland.

Since turning professional last year, Desmond has been very active. She made her debut last October, has won all seven fights so far and now moves up the world rankings.

Her success isn’t going unnoticed either. The greatest women’s boxer of all time, the legendary Katie Taylor, simply said ‘Incredible’ on Instagram after Desmond’s latest success. Taylor, like so many, is a fan of the Mid Cork woman too.

Now, her focus will switch to add a world belt to her Irish and European titles.

Also on the show, we look ahead to a big weekend of county final action as Bandon hope to clinch the county intermediate A hurling championship.

Joe Burke’s team face Aghada on Saturday (5pm) in Páirc Uí Chaoimh as they hope the banish the demons of losing the 2025 final to Aghabullogue.

Muskerry clubs Éire Óg, Uibh Laoire and Kilmurry will hope to add to the divisions good run in football, following Canovee’s premier junior win last weekend.

The Carbery junior A football final takes place this weekend too between Barryroe and St Mary’s.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

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