Is the Beamish Cup in line for a huge revamp?

COULD the Beamish Cup be in line for a revamp?

West Cork League clubs have been presented with a proposal that would shake up the most prestigious cup competition in the region.

The proposed Beamish Champions Cup would introduce a Champions League-style format, with three groups of six teams before the competition is whittled down to eight quarter-finalists.

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It would guarantee more games for all WCL clubs, bringing more opportunities for clubs and, hopefully, making the competition even more competitive.

In its current guise, the Beamish Cup runs in a knock-out format, kicking off in January and running through to the final which, in recent years, has been held at Turner’s Cross in Cork city – a sign of the high regard the competition is held in.

Drinagh Rangers are the current holders, having beaten Ardfield 2-1 in the 2026 final played last April. At the time, Ardfield were a Championship club up against the Premier Division champions.

The season before, Ardfield, again a Championship team, almost pulled off a shock win against Clonakilty Soccer Club in the final – Premier champs Clon had to dig deep to win 7-6 on penalties after a 3-3 epic.

There’s magic in this cup, and the hope is that by refreshing the competition it can raise standards again.

The proposal put forward is a conversation starter, and clubs are encouraged to feed back their thoughts, suggestions and concerns to WCL Secretary John Buckley ahead of the next monthly meeting in early November.

In the new Beamish Champions Cup, the three groups of six would be made up of teams from across both Premier and Championship divisions. In the proposal shared with clubs, Group A, as an example included Beara United, Bay Rovers, Bunratty United, Skibbereen Celtic and Drinagh Rangers’ two teams.

Goal difference will be used as a determining factor when ranking teams in the group stage.

The top two teams from each of the three groups will automatically qualify for the quarter-finals, leaving two places to be filled.

The best third-placed team across the three groups will also qualify automatically, with the final quarter-final spot decided by a play-off between the second- and third-best third-placed teams. The higher-ranked team will have home advantage.

Once the competition reaches the last eight, it’s a knock-out from here until the champion is crowned.

‘We at the West Cork League believe it is time for a shake-up to try new things and refresh our competition formats. While we recognise there may be obstacles along the way, we look forward to learning from them and improving the experience for everyone involved,’ the WCL committee told clubs.