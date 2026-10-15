Christina Desmond has Europe in her sights after winning first pro belt in historic clash

AFTER winning her first professional title, Cill na Martra boxer Christina Desmond has her sights set on adding a European belt to her collection this month.

Last weekend, Desmond created history when she defeated Galway’s Louise Creaven by unanimous decision to be crowned BUI Irish Super Lightweight Boxing champion.

This was the first all-Irish women’s professional title bout in Ireland, and the Mid Cork woman showed her class with an impressive performance at the GCU Parochial Arena.

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There’s no time to celebrate, though, as Desmond has switched her focus to a bout with Clara Lopez in Spain on October 24th for the vacant EBU European super-lightweight title.

‘Hopefully, this time in two weeks, I’ll be celebrating two titles, fingers crossed,’ Desmond told The Southern Star this week.

‘Another fighter had dropped out so we got offered it. I had to win on Friday night to fight in it, and luckily I won, so I could announce that I had this title fight.’

Desmond is not daunted by fighting for two titles within two weeks. Instead, it’s the opposite – she can’t wait.

She took the weekend off to relax, including watching her twin brother Mícheál in goal for Cill na Martra against Éire Óg in their county senior A football semi-final.

‘I just chilled out over the weekend,’ she says.

‘On Monday morning, I woke up at quarter past six and was back to training normally. I’ll train normally for the next two weeks, and it’s just to keep my weight down.

‘It has worked out great. Two weeks isn’t too bad, and it will all work under the one camp. I’ve put the effort in for that last fight, so now it’s just a matter of keeping the head down, keeping level-headed and going for this next one here now.’

Desmond has taken the step up to the pro ranks in her stride. A hugely successful amateur boxer who won 19 titles, she decided to turn professional last year, winning her first fight against Joanna Fraszczak in October 2025.

Her victory against Creaven last weekend took Desmond’s pro record to 6-0, as she continues to push forward, eager to be kept busy.

‘I wanted to be active from the start and, to be fair, my manager delivered. He’s been very good, taking fights and putting his faith in me. It’s worked out so far, so good,’ Desmond explains.

‘We pushed for this title and, luckily enough, Louise and I were the first women to ever box for an Irish professional title in Ireland. It was nice to become history makers as well.

‘I’m very happy, but the job isn’t done yet. I’m out again in Spain, fighting for a European title, so I’m not celebrating too much yet. I’m trying to keep everything normal so I can keep training a little bit more.’

In front of a huge home crowd, Desmond delivered in her first pro title fight. Dominating over ten rounds, the judges scored the fight 99-92, 99-91 and 99-91 in her favour.

‘I knew Louise was going to come at me fast and hard, so I met her with a few backhands – two strong, heavy backhands. She kept on coming, in fairness to her, but I was content enough. I kind of knew I was ahead each round. There was maybe one round that was 50-50,’ she explains.

‘In the tenth round, she came out very strong. I don’t know where she got the energy from, but she pushed me hard and I really had to dig deep. I finished that round strong, though, and I was happy enough.

‘Louise was a good opponent, and it was nice to be able to make history with her. We were the first two women to ever fight for an Irish professional boxing title in Ireland. It was nice to be part of that history.’

While Desmond’s focus is now on the European title fight, she’ll never forget winning her first pro title in front of a home crowd in Cork.

‘Every belt is important, and this being my first title belt, it’s nice that I started with Ireland. Now I can build on that and hopefully bring back other titles and accolades during my professional career,’ she says.

‘It was nice to be able to do it in Cork, and it was nice to be the first to win an Irish title. That can’t be taken away from me, anyway. I’m proud and honoured to have been one of the girls chosen to be in that fight, and to do it with Louise as well.’