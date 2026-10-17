Skibbereen Dynamos clinch U12 Premier League title

SKIBBEREEN Dynamos have been crowned this season’s SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls U12 Schoolboys Premier League champions.

Skibbereen waged a season-long battle with Castlelack Celtic and Drinagh Diamonds for the U12 Schoolboys Premier League trophy.

Dynamos were held to a 1-1 draw in their final league outing by Castlelack. Simon Crewe’s penalty handed Castlelack a 1-0 interval lead. Charlie Leung’s second-half equaliser ensured Dynamos earned a valuable draw.

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One point clear at the summit of the standings, Skibbereen Dynamos awaited the outcome of Drinagh Diamonds and Castlelack’s midweek fixture.

Drinagh recorded a 4-0 win, thanks to a Charlie Beamish hat-trick and Sean O’Mahony effort, confirming Dynamos as U12 Schoolboys Premier League champions.

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The battle to become U12 Schoolboys League One champions has resulted in a hectic conclusion to the campaign.

Skibbereen Celtic travelled to Bunratty United Black and registered a comprehensive victory to go top of the table in their final league outing. Charlie Crowley, Thomas Hayes, Ted O’Neill, Luke Connolly and James Hayes were among Celtic’s scorers.

That outcome moved Skibb six points ahead of third-placed Drinagh Rangers. The latter has two remaining games and, if they win both, will draw level with Skibbereen.

Elsewhere in U12 Schoolboys League One, Eamonn Galvin and Leo Hubbard goals saw Togher Celtic defeat Castlelack Rangers 2-1 in Brinny. Charlie Atkinson scored for the Brinny club.

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A busy U12 Schoolboys Championship period began with Lucas Forde (3), Rory Murnane and Morgan Coleman goals earning Bay Rovers a 5-1 home win over Lyre Rovers Black. Max Harte replied for the visitors.

Lyre Rovers Black rebounded from that loss by taking all three points from their trip to Beara United. Luke Browne and Liam Sheehan scored for United but Arthur O’Leary (2) and Liam Horgan efforts earned Lyre a 4-2 success.

Lyre’s other U12 Schoolboys Championship team, Lyre Rovers Yellow, proved too strong for Ardfield at the Showgrounds. Eoghan O’Driscoll (3), Timothy Heverin (2), Eoin Ryan and Konrad Diamond netted for the winners.

The games kept coming in the U12 Schoolboys Championship with a Lyre derby between their Black and Yellow teams ending in a 1-1 draw.

Lyre Rovers Yellow finished off a busy spell with a trip to Bay Rovers. Rory Murnane scored for Bay but the Yellows picked up all three points following a 2-1 win in which Eoghan O’Driscoll was among the goals.